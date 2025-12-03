 BEML Bags Fresh Contract Worth ₹414 Crore From Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation For The Supply Of Additional Trainsets
State-owned BEML bagged a fresh contract worth Rs 414 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the supply of additional trainsets.BEML will supply the additional trainsets to support increased passenger capacity.BEML had earlier secured a contract worth Rs 405 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for supplying seven additional metro trains for Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
New Delhi: State-owned BEML on Wednesday said it has bagged a fresh contract worth Rs 414 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for the supply of additional trainsets.The supply of additional trainsets is for the second phase of Bangalore Metro Rail Project.The new contract comes as part of the ongoing efforts to expand the city's metro network and increase urban connectivity.

BEML, a public sector undertaking which manufactures metros and heavy equipment, will supply the additional trainsets to support increased passenger capacity and network expansion.In a filing to BSE, the company said, "BEML Limited has secured an additional order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the supply of additional trainsets for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase II, valued at Rs 414 crore." However, the company did not give further details on delivery timelines or train specifications.

State-owned BEML had earlier secured a contract worth Rs 405 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for supplying seven additional metro trains for Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2. BEML operates in three verticals -- defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro.It has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with R&D infrastructure and a nationwide network of sales and services. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

