UP Becomes First State To Cross 1 GW Solar Power Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Lucknow: Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana', Uttar Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone in the field of clean energy. By installing solar panels on the rooftops of 2.90 lakh houses so far, the state has achieved 1,003.64 megawatts (1 gigawatt) of solar power, the highest in the country. This achievement is directly benefiting approximately 2.93 lakh families with affordable or free electricity every month. This energy model is not only reducing dependence on conventional sources, but also strengthening environment protection by saving approximately 4,000 acres of land.

The public's enthusiasm for this scheme in the state can be gauged by the fact that 972,886 applications have been received so far. The central government's subsidy of ₹1,999.26 crore and the state government's subsidy of approximately ₹600 crore has significantly reduced the financial burden on consumers. Under the scheme, families are receiving up to 300 units of free electricity per month, significantly reducing electricity bills.

The effective implementation of the scheme has also given new impetus to the technical and business sectors. While only 81 vendors were registered in the initial phase, this number has now increased to 4,200. This has created approximately 50,000 employment opportunities in related sectors, providing a strong foundation for the local economy. Uttar Pradesh's contribution to solar rooftop installations in India, has placed the state at the national level.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously achieving new milestones towards energy self-sufficiency. The goal of providing clean, affordable, and sustainable energy to every household through the 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' is being rapidly achieved. This achievement indicates that in the near future, Uttar Pradesh can become a role model for energy security and lead the country as a Green Energy Capital.

Savings from solar energy are reinvigorating agriculture in rural areas, while providing stability and strength to small electricity-based enterprises in urban areas. Farmers are receiving affordable and uninterrupted daytime electricity, making them not only food providers but also energy providers. The solar energy revolution has not only illuminated homes but also opened up opportunities for employment and economic empowerment.