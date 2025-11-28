Disciplined Youth Will Shape India’s Future: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @ians_india

Lucknow, November 28: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that discipline is the foundation of life, and only disciplined youth can contribute to taking the nation to new heights with their unwavering courage. For the past five days, the capital city, Lucknow has witnessed the discipline, patience, and immense potential of India’s young generation. He urged the young participants from all corners of Uttar Pradesh, the country, and the world to take back the memories of this Jamboree to their respective regions and help advance the vision of India and global brotherhood.

The Chief Minister addressed the valedictory ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee and 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides on Friday at the Defence Expo Ground, Vrindavan Yojna, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

CM Yogi noted that the 19th National Jamboree, representing the vibrant energy of young people — “the future of India” — was hosted in Uttar Pradesh after 61 years. He said the event reminded him of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, held earlier in 2025, which saw the participation of 660 million devotees from across the world. In the same way, the Jamboree brought together thousands of young people from India and several countries, united by the spirit of peace, harmony, and global brotherhood. He described the gathering as a “Mahakumbh of youth energy,” where young minds aspiring to bring positive change came together.

The Chief Minister said the theme of the Jamboree, ‘Developed India – Developed Youth,’ aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past five days, the programs, discipline, self-control, adventure activities, and positive engagements at the Jamboree have inspired a renewed sense of enthusiasm among the youth. Congratulating the organizing team, CM Yogi said that the success of such a large-scale event reflects the strength of teamwork. He added that by participating in initiatives like 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the youth have helped advance the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India through the platform of the Jamboree.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Bharat Scouts and Guides National President Dr. Anil Jain, UP President Dr. Mahendra Singh, National Chief Commissioner K.K. Khandelwal, State Chief Commissioner Prabhat Kumar, and several other dignitaries.