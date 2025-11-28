President Draupadi Murmu Urges Youth To Embrace Scouts & Guides Values For Greener Future |

Lucknow: President Draupadi Murmu appealed the youth at the closing ceremony of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Diamond Jubilee and the 19th National Jamboree on Friday. She said that if all youth adopt the Scouts and Guides' principle of being friends of nature and move forward, our earth will become greener and prosperous. He said that you are not only the architects of the nation's future but also the guardians of its grandeur and great cultural traditions. Just as one lamp can light many lamps, similarly, a strong, prosperous, and sensitive person can empower and enrich many others. He expressed confidence that all of you will use your talents and skills for the nation's development.

President Murmu said that more than 35,000 youth from across the country are participating in the Jamboree, along with 2,000 Scouts and Guides from 25 countries. He urged the youth to use this opportunity to get to know each other and share their experiences and dreams. He expressed happiness that many competitions were held during the Jamboree, which provided new learning and strengthened team spirit. He said that along with the spirit of competition, the spirit of cooperation is also essential for the progress of the nation and society.

President Murmu noted that today there are over 63 lakh Scouts and Guides in India, making it one of the largest organizations in the world. The number of female Guides in this organization exceeds 25 lakh, a remarkable achievement. She congratulated girls, those who have adopted the path of discipline, dedication, and continuous progress for the welfare of society and humanity. She stated that the Scouts and Guides have long been working to guide youth, install discipline, and inspire nation-building.

According to President Murmu, the greatest characteristic of the Scouts and Guides is the spirit of service. Whether in an earthquake or an epidemic, Scouts and Guides are the first to respond. Another characteristic of the organization is, its promotion of national unity. When young people from different states, religions, and cultures train together, mutual respect, brotherhood, and teamwork are strengthened among them. She added by saying, it is heartening that over time, the organization is modernizing itself by focusing on areas such as life skills, leadership, environmental awareness, and personality development.

President Murmu said that the organization is preparing a young generation that is empowered, sensitive, and committed to improving the country's future. The commitment to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of youth is the foundation of the country's progress. She said that India is at a crucial stage in its development journey, and the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is only possible if our majority youth population makes determined efforts to achieve it. She said that the government is making several efforts to provide appropriate platforms to the youth, of which initiatives like "Mera Yuva" are important. This initiative is dedicated to empowering youth and channelling their energy towards nation-building.

President Murmu also added that the motto of the Scouts and Guides is "Be Prepared." this means you must be prepared to face future challenges with courage and confidence. This requires developing skills such as communication skills, team coordination, problem-solving, and leadership. He also emphasized environmental protection, saying that this global problem can only be addressed by adopting environmentally friendly habits. He expressed happiness that, this jamboree is being organized as a "Green Jamboree," where measures such as waste segregation and a plastic-free campus have been implemented. Finally, he congratulated the Governor, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the organizers for the successful organization of the event.

At the event, Governor Anandiben Patel said she was honoured to attend the Jamboree. She shared that she had the opportunity to witness the skills of the participants in both the opening and closing sessions. At the event held at the Raj Bhavan, awardees who have benefited lakhs of students over the years through the Jamboree were honoured. She continues by saying that the Jamboree, held in Uttar Pradesh after 61 years, has embodied the spirit of a self-reliant, indigenous, clean, and developed India. Describing youth as the present and future of the country, Governor Anandiben Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also considers youth power as national power, as youth energy and positive thinking are the nation's greatest assets. She said, in a rapidly changing world, Scouting and Guiding not only provide skills but also the bulwark of values ​​like compassion, loyalty, courage, and humanity. These values ​​have been re-established by the Jamboree. The Governor urged the Scouts and Guides to apply the lessons learned here and become agents of positive change in society, as the core of being indian is service, and this is the soul of India, from which a new India will take shape.

The closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee and 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mizoram Chief Minister P. Lalduhoma, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Bharat Scouts and Guides National President Dr. Anil Jain, State President (Uttar Pradesh) Mahendra Singh, Chief National Commissioner K.K. Khandelwal, State Chief Commissioner Prabhat Kumar, and officials, administrators, and Scouts and Guides from various states of the country. President Murmu, acting as the chief guest, also released a souvenir. Governor Anandiben Patel released the Jamboree magazine, presenting the first copy to the President. All guests were honoured with scarves and insignia. Guests also enjoyed a cultural program organized by the Scouts and Guides, in which Scouts and Guides from various states demonstrated a variety of skills, including Gatka. Earlier, President Draupadi Murmu took the salute at the march past and encouraged the Scouts and Guides from various states.