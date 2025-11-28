UP Launches Mission Shakti 5.0 To Expand Women’s Safety & Empowerment |

Lucknow: Mission Shakti, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has redefined women's safety in Uttar Pradesh. This campaign is no longer limited to safety; the launch of its fifth phase in 2025 has given it a comprehensive social transformation. Mission Shakti 5.0, which began on September 22, 2025, during Sharadiya Navratri, is now working towards empowering women, not just safety, but also self-reliant and empowering them, focusing on health, education, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship.

In a significant structural step for women's safety, Mission Shakti Centres have been established in 1,663 police stations across the state. These centres not only serve as a means of registering complaints but also ensure the availability of immediate institutional support, psychological support, and legal guidance. Through these centres, women beat officers are directly reaching out to women from door to door, communicating with them and providing practical solutions. This system is acting as a 360-degree support system for women and girls.

The core message of Mission Shakti 5.0 is "Empowered Women, Prosperous State." This idea not only boosts women's self-confidence but also underscores the need for their participation in the state's overall progress. In this vein, coordinated efforts are being made between various departments, including education, health, home affairs, child development, and social welfare, to ensure that women's empowerment is not limited to mere slogans but brings about change on the ground.

The Yogi government has achieved significant success in the field of digital security. Fifty thousand women have been provided digital training to combat online trolling, cybercrime, and data protection. As a result, cyber complaints related to women's safety have declined by 60 percent. This digital empowerment is not only leading women towards becoming safe digital citizens but also giving them comfort and confidence in the online world.

Programs like the 'Shakti Samvad', organized during Mission Shakti 5.0, have also made significant contributions in this direction. More than 14.70 lakh women and girls benefited from information on cybersecurity, self-defence, and legal rights. This dialogue is enhancing security awareness and strengthening the citizen-participatory security model.

The campaign has yielded tangible results on the security and law and order fronts. Under Mission Shakti 5.0, 3,972 anti-social elements were arrested and over 300,000 people were warned to maintain discipline in public places. Furthermore, the deployment of 44,177 women police officers has not only strengthened the role of women in the police force, but also improved the response to women's safety-related complaints.

Today, 'Mission Shakti' in Uttar Pradesh is not just the name of a government scheme. It is a living testimony to the real change in the lives of women. This initiative is giving them a sense of ease, confidence, and freedom in public life that was once only a dream. This model of Yogi Adityanath government is becoming an excellent example of women-centric governance not only for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire India.