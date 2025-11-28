President Draupadi Murmu Highlights Role Of Rajayoga In Fostering World Unity At Lucknow Event |

Lucknow: President Draupadi Murmu, while participating in the state-level inaugural ceremony of 'Vishwa Ekta evam Vishwas Ke Liye Dhyan (Yoga), organized by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow on Friday, emphasized the development of spiritual consciousness through Rajayoga. She emphasized that faith is sustained only where the mind is calm, thoughts are healthy, and emotions are pure. She said that a strong spirit is the foundation for realizing the concept of world unity. According to President Murmu, a calm and stable mind sows the seeds of peace in society, laying the foundation for world peace and unity.

Attending the event as the chief guest, President Draupadi Murmu began her address with the phrase "Om Shanti." She said that India's ancient civilization and culture have always given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the world, which means that the whole world is one family. Today, when the world is facing many challenges, this idea becomes even more relevant. She expressed confidence that this campaign will make an effective contribution to achieve this great resolve. She congratulated all members of the Brahma Kumaris family for the launch of the program.

The President said that the Government of India is taking several important steps to make society more inclusive, peaceful, and value-based. Promoting yoga and meditation globally and leading the 'International Yoga Day' celebrations are part of this effort. He said that incorporating value-based education and life nutrition into the National Education Policy is an effort in this direction. The Government of India has launched the Mission Life campaign, which aims to spread environmental awareness. Various national programs are being implemented to promote women's dignity, self-reliance, and social inclusion.

Referring to the G-20 Summit held in India in 2023, the President said that the theme of the summit was One Earth, One Family, One Future. She also emphasised, that these initiatives reinforce the important message that humanity's future will be secured and bright through human values, dialogue, trust, and spiritual consciousness. She said that in modern times, humanity has made unprecedented progress through the power of science and technology. Today is an era of information technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and space exploration. These revolutionary changes have made human life more convenient, accessible, and resource-rich.

President also added that today's humanity is more educated and technologically capable than ever before. They have many opportunities for advancement, but with technological advancement in society, stress, insecurity, distrust, and loneliness are also on the rise. Today, it is essential that we not only move forward but also embark on a journey of introspection. The Brahma Kumaris have taken steps to facilitate this encounter with the Self, and they deserve our sincere gratitude for this.

President Draupadi Murmu said that every human being wants to trust others, but trust is only possible where the mind is calm, thoughts are healthy, and emotions are pure. She said that when we pause for a moment and communicate with ourselves, we realize that peace and happiness lie not in any external object, but within ourselves. When spiritual consciousness awakens, love, brotherhood, compassion, and unity automatically become a part of life. A calm and stable mind sows the seeds of peace in society, and from there, the foundation of 'world peace' and 'global unity' is laid. A strong soul has been the cornerstone for realizing the concept of global unity.

The efforts being made by the Brahma Kumaris in the areas of world peace, human values, women's empowerment, spiritual awakening, education, and meditation are truly inspiring and commendable. She heartily thanked everyone for this service. She called on them to awaken peace within themselves, install faith in their thoughts, and manifest unity in their actions. Let us all play our important role in building a better, peaceful, and trusting world. She continues by saying, she knows that the Brahma Kumaris Divine University is spreading positivity not only in Lucknow and Mount Abu, but also through educational centres in every village. They are reaching out to every person, becoming a harbinger of happiness, peace, joy, love, and faith in society. Today's program will play an important role in creating a beautiful world.

President Murmu inaugurated the state-level inaugural ceremony of Vishwa Ekta evam Vishwas Ke Liye Dhyan (Yoga), organized by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow, by lighting a lamp. She handed over the Kalash to the Brahma Kumaris and presented the Brahma Kumaris flag to the male participants of Brahmakumaris. The students also performed a cultural performance in traditional dance styles. Brahma Kumari Radha Ji delivered the welcome address on behalf of the Ishwariya family. Rajyogi Nathmal Ji called for the adoption of Rajyoga to promote global unity and trust and to eliminate vices. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional General Secretary of Brahma Kumaris and President (Education Branch, Mount Abu) Rajyogi Dr Brahma Kumari Mrityunjay, Director of Sub-Region Lucknow Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Radha Ji, National Coordinator Cuttack (Odisha) Rajyogi Brahma Kumari Nathmal Ji, along with officials, trainers, and seekers of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya were present at the program.