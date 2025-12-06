 The Next Focus Of The Government Is On Customs Tax System Simplification After Income Tax & GST Reforms: FM Sitharaman
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessThe Next Focus Of The Government Is On Customs Tax System Simplification After Income Tax & GST Reforms: FM Sitharaman

The Next Focus Of The Government Is On Customs Tax System Simplification After Income Tax & GST Reforms: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that after income tax and GST reforms, the next focus of the government is the simplification of the customs tax system. On the Indian rupee vs US dollar debate, Sitharaman said that the rupee will find its own natural level, after the currently hit an all-time low of 90 against the US dollar this week.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that after income tax and GST reforms, the next focus of the government is the simplification of the customs tax system. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, the minister said that the government has moved to a “faceless” income tax system online and now, “the same virtues will have to be brought to customs”.

She further stated that smuggling of illegal goods is still a serious problem. "We have brought down custom duties in the last two years steadily. Customs is the next big assignment," FM Sitharaman noted. On the Indian rupee vs US dollar debate, Sitharaman said that rupee will find its own natural level, after the currently hit an all-time low of 90 against a US dollar this week. “Rupee and currency exchange rates are sensitive issues.

Read Also
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Russian Delegation Led By Denis Manturov, Igniting Talks About...
article-image

We raised it much better while we were in the opposition. Inflation rate was so high back then, economy was fragile then and when your currency also takes a hit, it is nobody's bright spark," she said. Finance Minister further stated that “Look at the fundamentals of the economy, where we stand, some factors are very important which position India in a very different league. This currency debate will have to be circumscribed by those realities”. On Friday, the rupee closed at 89.98 against the US dollar.

Over the week, the currency depreciated by nearly 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its GDP growth forecast of the Indian economy to a robust 7.3 per cent for 2025-26 from 6.8 per cent earlier, on the back of an improved outlook driven by strong agricultural prospects, GST rate cuts continuing to play out, low inflation and strong balance sheets of corporates and banks.

FPJ Shorts
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH

The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) also slashed its forecast for India’s inflation rate for the financial year 2025-26 to 2 per cent -- from 2.6 per cent predicted in October due to the sharp decline in food prices and the GST rate cuts playing out.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Non-Banking Financial Company SMFG India Credit Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave Policy For All Women...

Non-Banking Financial Company SMFG India Credit Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave Policy For All Women...

The Next Focus Of The Government Is On Customs Tax System Simplification After Income Tax & GST...

The Next Focus Of The Government Is On Customs Tax System Simplification After Income Tax & GST...

PM Surya Ghar Witnesses 24 Lakh Households Installing Rooftop Solar, Boosting Net-Zero Emissions

PM Surya Ghar Witnesses 24 Lakh Households Installing Rooftop Solar, Boosting Net-Zero Emissions

Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns

Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns

RBI’s Repo Rate Cut & Dovish Stance Creates Scope For Further Easing In FY27 If Growth Weakens:...

RBI’s Repo Rate Cut & Dovish Stance Creates Scope For Further Easing In FY27 If Growth Weakens:...