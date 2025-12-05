SAIL Extends Application Deadline For 124 Management Trainee Posts; Apply Till December 15

Canva

SAIL Requirement 2025: The application process has been extended by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The formal announcement on the hiring of 124 Technical Management Trainee positions under Advertisement No. HR/REC/C-97/MTT/2025 was made public. The application window will be open until December 15, 2025, having begun on November 15, 2025.

SAIL Requirement 2025: Vacancy details

Chemical: 5 vacancies

Civil: 14 vacancies

Computer: 4 vacancies

Electrical: 44 vacancies

Instrumentation: 7 vacancies

Mechanical: 30 vacancies

Metallurgy: 20 vacancies

Total vacancies: 124

Note: Candidates must apply only for the discipline matching their degree.

SAIL Requirement 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a full-time BE/BTech degree in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognised university.

A minimum aggregate of 65% is required for General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories.

MCA qualification is accepted only for Computer-related fields.

SC, ST, PwBD, and departmental candidates are exempt from the minimum marks requirement.

The upper age limit is 28 years for General and EWS candidates.

Age relaxation applies for OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwBD, and departmental applicants as per official rules.

SAIL Requirement 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to sailcareers.com, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2025" link.

Step 3: To create a login ID and password, register by providing some basic information.

Step 4: Enter personal, educational, and discipline-specific information on the application form after logging in with your credentials.

Step 5: In the format specified, upload the necessary papers, such as a photo, a signature, and certifications.

Step 6: Use one of the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.

Step 7: After checking every entry, submit the application.

Step 8: For future use, download and save the completed form.

SAIL Requirement 2025: Selection process

The SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 selection process consists of three stages:

- Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- Group Discussion (GD)

- Personal Interview

The CBT is expected to be held in January–February 2026.

Candidates who qualify the CBT will be shortlisted for GD and interview.

Document verification will be conducted as per the schedule released later by the authority.

During verification, candidates must ensure that all category certificates, academic documents, and other required papers are accurate and up to date.