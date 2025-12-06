 Mine Workers Granted Better Working Hours, Health & Safety Standards Under The New Labour Codes
IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: The recently introduced Labour Codes have created a holistic framework empowering mine workers with better working hours, health and safety standards, the government said. The mining sector plays a major role in the country’s economic development, providing important raw materials, employment opportunities, export promotion, and revenue for the government.

While the country has long prioritised strong safeguards to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of mine workers, the new Labour Codes, particularly the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&amp;WC) Code, 2020, and the Social Security (SS) Code, 2020, consolidate and strengthen the earlier provisions. “They create uniform standards across India, simplify compliance, extend social security coverage, increase worker protections, and provide more flexibility in working conditions,” said the government in an official statement.

“These new Codes introduce transformative reforms to empower mine workers and simultaneously promote ease of doing business in the mining industry. They bring standardisation in the statutory norms for occupational safety, health, and working conditions for mine workers. By addressing long-standing issues, the codes empower workers with better rights and safety while also simplifying regulatory burdens for employers,” it added.

Read Also
Four Labour Codes Likely To Be Fully Operational From April 1, 2026
Under the new labour laws, working conditions improve with flexible schedules, regulated hours, assured rest intervals, and fair compensation. Health, safety, and welfare provisions are strengthened with annual examinations, notified occupational diseases, and improved facilities. Social security is expanded through wider coverage, portable benefits, and stronger long-term protection for workers and their families. Unified registration, streamlined inspections, and digital processes promote ease of doing business.

With these reforms, India is laying the foundation for sustained development in the mining sector. "The new Labour Codes have created a holistic framework that empowers mine workers through better working hours, health and safety standards, social security, and gender-inclusive practices, while also providing employers with the flexibility and clarity needed to maintain these standards," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

