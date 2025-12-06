 Nexus Select Trust Evaluating Three Mall Acquisitions In Eastern India As Part Of Expansion Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNexus Select Trust Evaluating Three Mall Acquisitions In Eastern India As Part Of Expansion Plans

Nexus Select Trust Evaluating Three Mall Acquisitions In Eastern India As Part Of Expansion Plans

Nexus Select Trust is evaluating three mall acquisitions in eastern India as part of its expansion plans. Nexus is India's first publicly listed retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which owns, operates, and invests in shopping malls and other urban consumption centres. Kolkata's South City Mall, though not part of the Nexus portfolio yet, is held under the sponsor company Blackstone.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: Nexus Select Trust is evaluating three mall acquisitions in eastern India as part of its expansion plans, a senior official said on Friday.Nexus Select Trust president Jayen Naik said the east remains a "priority market", and the three assets currently under the radar could significantly strengthen the REIT's footprint.

Nexus is India's first publicly listed retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which owns, operates, and invests in shopping malls and other urban consumption centres.Kolkata's South City Mall, though not part of the Nexus portfolio yet, is held under sponsor company Blackstone and may eventually be folded into the REIT after restructuring of a broader acquisition that includes Sri Lankan and Dubai realty projects, another official said.

Read Also
Mall Operators In India To Rake In 14% Healthy Revenue Growth In 2025, GST Rate Cuts Expected To...
article-image

Currently, only one mall in Bhubaneswar is under the Nexus portfolio in the east, he said.South City Mall, one of Kolkata's largest with 8 lakh sq ft and 160 brands, is being readied for a major upgrade under the new ownership. Nexus plans to invest over Rs 10 crore in self-funded capex over the next 18 months to improve infrastructure, retail mix, and introduce new technology features, he said.

The trust is preparing to roll out its 'NexusONE' app at the property within six months to offer digital navigation, personalised offers, loyalty integration and other enhancements, the official said.A 500-kw rooftop solar plant has been planned with a target for completion by March 2026, he said.Nexus Select Trust, which has a total of 19 malls across 15 cities in its portfolio with a market cap of around Rs 24,000 crore, is aiming to increase the figure to over 30 by 2030.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Leads Tributes On 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas As Nation Honours Dr Ambedkar’s Enduring Constitutional Legacy
PM Modi Leads Tributes On 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas As Nation Honours Dr Ambedkar’s Enduring Constitutional Legacy
India Crisis Day 5: Nearly 400 Flights Cancelled So Far Across Major Cities, Long Queue Of Passengers Seen At Airports; VIDEOS
India Crisis Day 5: Nearly 400 Flights Cancelled So Far Across Major Cities, Long Queue Of Passengers Seen At Airports; VIDEOS
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company
Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into...

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into...

Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Mobilises ₹195 Crore From Anchor Investors, Days Before Initial...

Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Mobilises ₹195 Crore From Anchor Investors, Days Before Initial...

SEBI Proposes FPI Framework Overhaul, Aiming To Streamline Registration Process & Introduce Abridged...

SEBI Proposes FPI Framework Overhaul, Aiming To Streamline Registration Process & Introduce Abridged...

Sandip Pradhan Takes Charge As SEBI's Whole Time Member

Sandip Pradhan Takes Charge As SEBI's Whole Time Member

Reserve Bank Brass Defends Country's Conduct & Downplays Bretton Woods' Concerns, Days After IMF...

Reserve Bank Brass Defends Country's Conduct & Downplays Bretton Woods' Concerns, Days After IMF...