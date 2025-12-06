 Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Mobilises ₹195 Crore From Anchor Investors, Days Before Initial Share-Sale Opening For Public Subscription
Pharma firm Corona Remedies, which is backed by private equity firm ChrysCapital, said it has mobilised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors, days before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.The company's Rs 655.37 crore maiden public offering, which is entirely offer for sale by promoters and existing investors, will open for the public on December 8 and conclude on December 10.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Pharma firm Corona Remedies, which is backed by private equity firm ChrysCapital, on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors, days before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.These funds have been garnered from 17 funds, including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Invesco MF, DSP MF, and SBI Life Insurance Company, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

As per the circular, Corona Remedies has allotted 18.36 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,062 per share.The company's Rs 655.37 crore maiden public offering, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing investors, will open for the public on December 8 and conclude on December 10.

According to the Crisil Intelligence Report, Corona Remedies is the second-fastest growing firm among the top 30 companies in the Indian pharmaceutical market in terms of domestic sales performance from Moving Annual Total (MAT) during June 2022 to June 2025.During the period, the company's domestic sales grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.77 per cent compared to the IPM which grew at a CAGR of 9.21 per cent.JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue. 

