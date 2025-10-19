 Global cues, FPI inflows and Q2 Earnings To Steer Markets, Muhurat Trading To Mark Samvat 2082
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlobal cues, FPI inflows and Q2 Earnings To Steer Markets, Muhurat Trading To Mark Samvat 2082

Global cues, FPI inflows and Q2 Earnings To Steer Markets, Muhurat Trading To Mark Samvat 2082

Global cues, FPI inflows and key Q2 earnings will guide markets in the holiday-shortened week. Muhurat trading on October 21 will mark Samvat 2082 amid buoyant investor sentiment.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
File Photo | Markets to take cues from global trends and earnings.

Mumbai: Equity market sentiment in the upcoming holiday-shortened week will be guided by global developments, foreign fund flows, and the ongoing corporate earnings season, analysts said. Both BSE and NSE will remain closed for regular trading on Tuesday due to Diwali, but a special Muhurat trading session will be conducted on October 21 between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, marking the beginning of Samvat 2082. Markets will also remain shut on Wednesday for Diwali Balipratipada.

Heavyweight earnings to set the tone

The truncated week will see investors reacting to quarterly results from major companies, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, which are likely to determine the broader market direction. According to Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, the event-heavy week will keep traders on their toes as earnings from sectoral leaders continue to roll in.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs Ahead Of Diwali, Bullish Momentum Builds In Large-Cap Stocks
article-image

“The Q2 FY26 earnings season will remain in focus with key updates expected from Colgate, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and SBI Life Insurance,” Mishra added.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Suspended For Graft, DIG Bhullar Also Booked Under Excise Act
Punjab News: Suspended For Graft, DIG Bhullar Also Booked Under Excise Act
'Don’t Turn Afghanistan Into Pakistan's Graveyard,' Warns Pashtun Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai Amid Rising Tensions - VIDEO
'Don’t Turn Afghanistan Into Pakistan's Graveyard,' Warns Pashtun Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai Amid Rising Tensions - VIDEO
White Tiger ‘Sameer’ Passes Away At Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park
White Tiger ‘Sameer’ Passes Away At Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park
'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar
'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New Music Video Kufar

FPIs turn buyers after three months

After consistent outflows over the past three months, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net buyers, infusing nearly Rs 6,480 crore into Indian equities so far in October. The rebound in FPI inflows is being attributed to strong domestic macroeconomic indicators and improving global risk sentiment.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower, Investor Sentiment Drags With Weak Cues From Asian Markets & Renewed...
article-image

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, said that upcoming results from FMCG and pharma majors will be key sentiment drivers. “Any relief in US-China trade tensions could further boost investor mood,” he added.

Read Also
Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The...
article-image

Markets remain resilient despite global headwinds

Indian equities ended last week on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 1,451.37 points (1.75%) and the Nifty advancing 424.5 points (1.67%).
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, noted that domestic markets have shown remarkable resilience despite global volatility arising from renewed trade tensions, US banking stress, and commodity fluctuations. “The strong liquidity and unwavering investor confidence have helped Indian markets scale fresh 52-week highs,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Likely To Consolidate Next Week As US Data, Fed Meeting Loom: Analysts

Gold Likely To Consolidate Next Week As US Data, Fed Meeting Loom: Analysts

Global cues, FPI inflows and Q2 Earnings To Steer Markets, Muhurat Trading To Mark Samvat 2082

Global cues, FPI inflows and Q2 Earnings To Steer Markets, Muhurat Trading To Mark Samvat 2082

Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The...

Muhurat Trading 2025: Confusion Over Date Resolved, Special Diwali Trading Session To Be Held In The...

New GST Rules: Government Extends Return Filing Deadline, CBIC Issues Official Notification Giving...

New GST Rules: Government Extends Return Filing Deadline, CBIC Issues Official Notification Giving...

India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop...

India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop...