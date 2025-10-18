 Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics until Oct 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics until Oct 26

Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics until Oct 26

Rebello DominicUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 07:16 AM IST
article-image
VIBGYOR Pro

The festive season is in full swing, and so are the savings at Reliance Digital’s “Festival of Electronics”. The offers are available only till October 26, 2025. From the latest gadgets to must-have home appliances, enjoy exciting offers that make this the perfect MuhuratForCelebrations. Make the most of GST-reduced prices on applicable products and enjoy up to Rs 20,000 instant discount with leading bank cards—available across Reliance Digital, My Jio, and JioMart Digital stores, and online at www.reliancedigital.in. Customers can also benefit from up to Rs 30,000 cashback through Paper Finance, making it easier than ever to bring home the latest tech this Diwali. 

Don’t miss these limited-time festive deals — available exclusively at Reliance Digital.

Big Deals on Big Screens: Buy TCL 85-inch QLED at ₹1,19,990/-* with 2 years warranty. Upgrade to 5.1 Channel Soundbar starting at just ₹13,990/-*.

Get a 55-inch TV absolutely free on buying the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 AI laptop for just ₹79,999.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Mulund Finance Consultant Duped Of ₹74.35 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Mulund Finance Consultant Duped Of ₹74.35 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam, Case Registered
Mumbai News: Sri Rajarajeswari Bharatha Natya Kala Mandir Celebrates 80 Years Of Preserving Bharatanatyam Tradition
Mumbai News: Sri Rajarajeswari Bharatha Natya Kala Mandir Celebrates 80 Years Of Preserving Bharatanatyam Tradition
Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Holds Janta Darbar In Malvani, Orders Action Against Illegal Constructions, Encroachments Drugs And Public Nuisance
Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Holds Janta Darbar In Malvani, Orders Action Against Illegal Constructions, Encroachments Drugs And Public Nuisance
Navi Mumbai News: H T Parekh Foundation And St. Judes Inaugurate New Childhood Cancer Care Facility
Navi Mumbai News: H T Parekh Foundation And St. Judes Inaugurate New Childhood Cancer Care Facility

Upgrade to Apple Intelligence with iPhone 16 starting at ₹44,990*/- only.

Simplify your laundry routine with smart AI all-in-one washer and dryer; a complete game-changer. Buy Washer Dryers starting @ ₹49990/-* and get freebies worth up to ₹7500/-*.

Planning a kitchen makeover? Buy Home & Kitchen Appliances with 5% off on 1 product, 10% off on 2 products, and 15% off on 3 or more products.

Buy 1T 3 Star Inverter Split AC starting at ₹17990/-*.

Premium French Door refrigerators starting at ₹62,990/-* & Side by Side refrigerators starting at ₹44,990/-*. Assured freebies worth up to ₹9,000/-* on every purchase.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics until Oct 26

Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics until Oct 26

Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press...

GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press...

Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record...

Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record...

Havells Q2 Profit Rises 18.86% To ₹318.28 Crore

Havells Q2 Profit Rises 18.86% To ₹318.28 Crore