 Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest Gains
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSilver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest Gains

Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest Gains

Analysts said that the easing of US credit concerns and China-US trade tensions following remarks from President Donald Trump played a significant role in the correction.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw its biggest intraday correction, dropping 16,715 points from the session high to the low, nearly 10 per cent from their peak, before recovering to close with modest gains. Silver futures reached a session high of Rs 1,70,415 per kilogramme, before slipping to an intraday low of Rs 1,53,700 on Friday, as global safe-haven demand eased, and finally closed at Rs 1,57,300, an increase of 0.44 per cent from the previous close.

Indian futures experienced a significant decline following a global sell-off, where US spot silver dropped by as much as 6 per cent during the day, marking its largest single-day drop in six months. Even as silver recovered slightly to close down 4.75 per cent globally, after peaking at $54.63 and settling at $51.86 an ounce, analysts labelled the magnitude of correction was unprecedented. Analysts linked the pullback to reduced safe-haven demand as market anxieties diminished.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Prices In India Soar To New Record Highs, Market Witnessing “Fear Of Missing Out”...
article-image

Analysts said that the easing of US credit concerns and China-US trade tensions following remarks from President Donald Trump played a significant role in the correction. Stability in regional bank results, easing of liquidity crunch in silver in the London market and increasing bond yields pressured non-yielding assets such as precious metals.

MP Financial Advisory Services said earlier this week that despite gold reaching record levels, cultural demand will sustain gold ownership in India, and silver's function as an industrial input may drive its price over $50 per ounce. “Thanks to industrial demand, silver has the required merits to cross over the $50 mark this time,” the report said. Silver prices rose from $24 an ounce to approximately $47 ounce from November 2022 to October 2025, bolstered by industrial demand in solar panels, electronics, and electric mobility.

FPJ Shorts
'Hole In Heart & Facial Abnormalities' Baby Born On Ram Mandir Station Fighting For Life At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital
'Hole In Heart & Facial Abnormalities' Baby Born On Ram Mandir Station Fighting For Life At Mumbai's Cooper Hospital
'India Was Not Born In 1947; This Nation And Civilization Are The Result Of 5,000 Years Of Penance': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
'India Was Not Born In 1947; This Nation And Civilization Are The Result Of 5,000 Years Of Penance': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
No Takers Yet: White House Meets Colleges Hesitant On Trump's Education Deal
No Takers Yet: White House Meets Colleges Hesitant On Trump's Education Deal
Gold Prices Soar To New Heights Amidst Increasing Global Uncertainties
Gold Prices Soar To New Heights Amidst Increasing Global Uncertainties

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Soar To New Heights Amidst Increasing Global Uncertainties

Gold Prices Soar To New Heights Amidst Increasing Global Uncertainties

Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest...

Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest...

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹738 Crore In GST Refund To City Traders

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹738 Crore In GST Refund To City Traders

Discipline Over Luck: Why Saugata Chatterjee Believes Consistent Investing Builds Lasting Wealth

Discipline Over Luck: Why Saugata Chatterjee Believes Consistent Investing Builds Lasting Wealth

Country's Leading Retailer Reliance Expands To More Than 1,000 Cities, Across 5,000 Pin Code Areas

Country's Leading Retailer Reliance Expands To More Than 1,000 Cities, Across 5,000 Pin Code Areas