 Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

The gold has generated returns of approximately 63 per cent in rupee terms and 53 per cent in dollar terms since last Dhanteras, and a possible rally towards Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams is possible by 2026, a report said on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Gold prices soar globally as investors seek safe haven amid Fed rate cut signals and trade tensions | Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 17: The gold has generated returns of approximately 63 per cent in rupee terms and 53 per cent in dollar terms since last Dhanteras, and a possible rally towards Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams is possible by 2026, a report said on Friday.

Ventura Securities Attributes Surge to Fed Policy and Central Bank Buying

Dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, ETF inflows, and central bank purchases are driving the surge in gold, the report from Ventura Securities said.

Gold Prices Reach Record Highs Since March 2025

FPJ Shorts
Green Acres, Nahar Int. And Shindewadi Dominate MSSA DS Interschool Football Tournament
Green Acres, Nahar Int. And Shindewadi Dominate MSSA DS Interschool Football Tournament
Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament
Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament
Howdy! Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Cowboy Look Ahead Of United States Grand Prix; Video
Howdy! Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Cowboy Look Ahead Of United States Grand Prix; Video
Maharashtra News: FDA Seizes Over 8 Lakh Kg Of Unsafe And Substandard Food In Statewide Festive Season Crackdown
Maharashtra News: FDA Seizes Over 8 Lakh Kg Of Unsafe And Substandard Food In Statewide Festive Season Crackdown

Gold prices have skyrocketed since March 2025, rising from $3,000 an ounce to around $4,254. In India, prices increased from Rs 78,840 per 10 grammes on Dhanteras 2024 to Rs 128,200 currently.

Analysts See $5,000 an Ounce Within Reach

“Starting the next rally from Dhanteras 2025, the unchartered territory of $5000 per ounce or Rs 1,50,000 per ten grams could be in 2026,” the report noted.

US Economic Slowdown and Rate Cuts Boosting Gold

N.S. Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities &amp; CRM, Ventura, highlighted rising downside risks to the US labour market warranting rate cuts.

"Due to the delay of economic data (employment and inflation) as the US government is on shutdown mode, focus is on FED Chair Powell who signalled that rising labour market risks justify another rate cut," said Ramaswamy.

The US is increasingly facing the challenge of their debt servicing, with the national debt climbing to $37 trillion, he added.

Debt Concerns and Trade Tensions Add Fuel

Trade tensions between the United States and China escalated as the latter announced tighter export restrictions on rare earth metals and magnets, being the world's largest suppliers of these critical resources.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, on top of the existing 30 per cent, which has boosted demand for gold.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Gold & Silver Prices In India Soar To New Record Highs, Market Witnessing “Fear Of Missing Out”...
article-image

Investor Sentiment Remains Strong

With these tailwinds, gold has had a record run of eight weekly gains. The rise in gold prices is fuelling investor confidence and a strong sense of FOMO, as every pullback is being met with aggressive buying, the report noted.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

Gold Prices Could Hit ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams By 2026 Amid Global Economic Uncertainty: Report

GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press...

GST 2.0 Already Boosting Festive Sales, Top Ministers To Highlight Diwali Impact In Dhanteras Press...

Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record...

Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record...

Havells Q2 Profit Rises 18.86% To ₹318.28 Crore

Havells Q2 Profit Rises 18.86% To ₹318.28 Crore

Govt Extends Application Window PLI Scheme For White Goods Till November 10

Govt Extends Application Window PLI Scheme For White Goods Till November 10