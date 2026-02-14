Mumbai Real Estate News: Reliance Industries Buys 3 Luxury Homes At One Altamount Road For ₹85 Crore

Reliance Industries expands its premium property portfolio with a major residential purchase in South Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 14: Reliance Industries Limited has purchased three residential units at the upscale One Altamount Road project in South Mumbai for a total consideration of Rs 85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction involves units at One Altamount Road, with a combined carpet area of about 3,162 sq ft. The main unit measures around 2,004.8 sq ft, while the two additional units measure approximately 578.67 sq ft each. The seller is India Best Buy Private Limited.

Deal registered in February 2026

The deal was registered on February 10, 2026, and Reliance Industries paid stamp duty of about Rs 5.10 crore for the transaction, the documents show.

One Altamount Road is among Mumbai’s most premium residential addresses, located in the Altamount Road–Cumballa Hill belt, known for luxury developments and ultra-high-net-worth homebuyers.

Corporate interest in prime South Mumbai property

The acquisition comes amid continued interest by large corporates and high-net-worth buyers in prime South Mumbai real estate, despite elevated property prices and transaction costs.

