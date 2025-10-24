 IPO Boom Returns, Big Names Like Lenskart, Groww & Pine Labs To Raise ₹35,000 Crore
India’s IPO market is booming again, with major players like Lenskart, Groww, and Pine Labs set to raise Rs 35,000 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence amid a record-breaking stock market.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
IPO Market Heats Up Again. | Representational Image

Mumbai: India’s stock market is once again buzzing with excitement. The Nifty 50 is trading near its all-time high, and investor confidence has surged sharply. Following several strong listings in September and October, the primary market (IPO market) is seeing renewed enthusiasm. Over the next two months, five major companies are set to raise nearly Rs 35,000 crore, marking a fresh wave of big-ticket offerings.

List of Upcoming IPOs

Some of India’s most prominent consumer and fintech companies—Lenskart, Groww, Pine Labs, ICICI Prudential AMC, and boAt—are preparing for their market debut. Market analysts view these IPOs as a sign of renewed trust on Dalal Street. Earlier, IPOs from LG Electronics India and Tata Capital had already raised over Rs 27,000 crore, reviving investor interest in large public issues.

Record-Breaking Momentum in Markets

The IPO rally comes as Nifty 50 trades about 3 percent higher, nearing 26,277, its all-time high. Midcap and small-cap stocks have also shown strong recovery, broadening market participation. In 2025 alone, companies have already raised more than Rs 1 lakh crore through IPOs—one of the best performances in recent years.

Lenskart’s Rs 8,000-Crore Mega IPO

Eyewear giant Lenskart plans to launch its IPO in early November, aiming to raise Rs 8,000 crore. Backed by global investors like Temasek and KKR, the company is focusing on expanding in smaller cities and strengthening its omni-channel and logistics network.

Groww’s Big Bet on Retail Investors

Online brokerage platform Groww is also gearing up for a Rs 7,000-crore IPO in the first week of November. With over 10 million active users, Groww has benefited immensely from India’s retail investment boom, making it a key player in the country’s fintech surge.

More Heavyweights in the Pipeline

Other big names like Pine Labs, ICICI Prudential AMC, and boAt are preparing to hit the market soon. Additionally, firms such as Hero FinCorp, Omni Tech Engineering, Orient Cables, and Priority Jewels are expected to launch IPOs before December, potentially sparking massive market activity.

