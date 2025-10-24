Premier Energies Acquires 100% Stake Of KSolare Energy For ₹170 Crore In Joint Venture Partnership

File Image |

New Delhi: Expanding its portfolio of renewable energy (RE) business, Premier Energies on Friday announced a foray into solar inverter segment acquiring 100 per cent stake of KSolare Energy for Rs 170 crore in a joint venture partnership.The announcement follows Premier Energies entry into transformer manufacturing by acquiring a majority 51 per cent stake in Transcon Industries for a total consideration of Rs 500.3 crore on Thursday.

Premier Energies: Enters into transformer business by acquiring 51% stake in Transcon Ind Ltd pic.twitter.com/CW3gcVqS0E — AIM Investments (@AimInvestments) October 23, 2025

In a statement, the company said it has entered into definitive agreements with Syrma SGS Technology to acquire the entire ownership of KSolare Energy in the ratio of 51:49 per cent.With the acquisition, Premier Energies has forayed into the fast-growing residential solar inverter segment with the JV partner.

The acquisition has been made for a consideration of Rs 170 crore.Premier Energies MD & CEO Chiranjeev Saluja said his company, along with the JV partner, aims to leverage the opportunities in the domestic rooftop segment."Together with SYRMA SGS, we aim to make high-quality made in India inverters accessible to every rooftop installation under the government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana initiative," he said.

The joint-venture also plans to set up a new brownfield manufacturing facility in Pune to scale up production capacity to one million inverters annually.KSolare Energy operates a manufacturing facility in Pune with a production capacity of 500,000 inverters per annum.It specialises in designing and manufacturing a wide range of solar inverters, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid models mainly for the residential market.

Premier Energies is into manufacturing of solar cells and modules.The company is scaling up to achieve a fully integrated 10 GW capacity across ingots, wafers, cells, and modules, while also foraying into battery storage and inverter manufacturing.

