Renewable Energy Player Premier Energies Launches ₹642 Crore Solar Cell Line, Kicks Off Commercial Operations

New Delhi: Renewable energy player Premier Energies on Friday said it began commercial operations of its 1.2-GW solar cell line set up at an investment of Rs 642 crore.

"The solar cell line will produce high-efficiency, large-format 620 W DCR Topcon (series) solar modules using N Type G12R (technology)," the company said in a statement.

Topcon modules are more efficient than Mono Perc used earlier. The government is also encouraging players to develop high efficient modules. Chiranjeev Saluja, MD & CEO, Premier Energies, said, "This is the technology of the future. As one of the first few companies to bring 620 W DCR modules to market, we are offering a future-ready solution to help solar power investors and consumers in extracting more energy and value from every ray of the sun."

He said these modules are also compliant with India's Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) regulations, and support government's 'make in India' initiative.

BSE-listed Premier Energies is a leading player in India's renewable energy sector, having a 7.1 GW manufacturing capacity, including 2 GW in solar cells and 5.1 GW of solar modules. The company plans to expand the capacity by 12.4 GW, bringing the total manufacturing capacity of solar cells to 8.4 GW and solar modules to 11.1 GW.

