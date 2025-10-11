IndiGo Announces Daily Delhi-Guangzhou Flights From November 10; Aims Aggressive Expansion On China Routes

IndiGo A320 aircraft to operate the new daily Delhi-Guangzhou route starting November 10, 2025 | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: IndiGo announced daily flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from November 10, increasing connectivity to China after the ministry of external affairs allowed resumption of air travel between both the countries. IndiGo is currently the only carrier to have announced direct flights between both the countries.

MEA clears India-China flights after five-year suspension

On October 2, MEA allowed resumption of direct air services between India and China, after five years of suspending connectivity with the neighbouring country. IndiGo made an immediate first move to announce daily flights from Kolkata and Delhi to Guangzhou in Mainland China.

While it had announced plans to commence Kolkata Guangzhou flights from October 26, the first day of the winter schedule, the new Delhi-Guangzhou route will be operated on November 10 using the airline’s A320 aircraft.

Flight schedule for new Delhi-Guangzhou service

The Delhi-Guangzhou flight 6E-1701 will commence from November 10 and depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 9.45pm and reach the largest city of Southern China at 4.50am (local time) the next morning. Similarly, the return flight 6E-1702 will depart from China at 5.50am and reach IGI at 10.10am.

IndiGo highlights economic and cultural opportunities from resumed connectivity

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to enhance our connectivity to China with daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, in addition to the recently resumed route from Kolkata. The resumption of operations between two of the world’s most populous nations presents immense potential for cultural exchange and economic collaboration.”