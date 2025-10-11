 IndiGo To Commence Delhi-Hanoi Flights From December 20, Second Indian City To Connect To Vietnam
IndiGo To Commence Delhi-Hanoi Flights From December 20, Second Indian City To Connect To Vietnam

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File Photo

Mumbai: IndiGo announced its plan to introduce daily flights between Delhi and Hanoi from December 20. The airline is now expanding its reach to Vietnam by connecting it with more than one Indian city.

Existing Kolkata-Vietnam services set stage for Delhi-Hanoi route

India’s largest airline according to market share, IndiGo, currently operates 14 weekly flights connecting Kolkata to Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city.

On Saturday, the airline announced plans to connect Delhi with the Southeast Asian city by introducing daily Delhi-Hanoi flights, commencing from 20 December 2025. IndiGo will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route.

Flight schedule details for Delhi-Hanoi daily service

The Delhi-Hanoi flight 6E-1633 will depart Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 7.25am and reach Hanoi at 1pm local time. The return flight 6E-1634 will depart Hanoi at 6pm and reach IGI at 9.25pm.

IndiGo emphasises convenience and enhanced ASEAN connectivity

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce daily direct flights between Delhi and Hanoi, in addition to the already popular services from Kolkata to Hanoi as well as Ho Chi Minh City, as a convenient avenue for travel to Vietnam. As we continue to enhance connectivity across the ASEAN region, our endeavour remains to provide seamless, affordable, and on-time travel options to our customers.”

Vietnam emerges as popular destination for Indian travellers

Notably, Vietnam has emerged as a fast-growing destination for Indian travellers in recent times and its national carrier VietJet Air operates the majority of the flights between both the countries. However, the airline is infamous for delays in its operations and therefore gives IndiGo an edge over its Vietnamese counterpart.

