Odisha Medical Student Allegedly Gang-Raped By Unidentified Men In Durgapur, West Bengal | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said.

The medical student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.

"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medical student, we have started an investigation," he said.

Read Also RJD Leaders Bima Bharti And Mrityunjay Tiwari Vow To Make Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM In Upcoming Polls

Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur this morning after getting a call from friends of their daughter.

The mother alleged that her daughter was "gang-raped" around 10 pm on Friday when she went out of the college campus with one of her friends for dinner.

"We got a call from her friends, and heard of the incident. We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)