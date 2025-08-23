 Mutual Funds To Be Distributed Through Post Offices, Department Of Posts & Association Of Mutual Funds In India Join Hands
The MoU is valid for three years starting August 22, 2025 to August 21, 2028, with provisions for renewal.It includes comprehensive safeguards for investor data and service integrity, setting a new benchmark for operational excellence in India’s financial services landscape.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: In a significant step towards deepening financial inclusion, the Department of Posts (DoP) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) have joined hands to distribute mutual funds via post offices.They signed a pioneering Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 30th Foundation Day Celebration of AMFI in Mumbai.

India Post has an extensive presence in rural and semi-urban regions across the country, where awareness about mutual fund investments remains relatively low.“This partnership is a testament to DoP’s commitment to financial inclusion and penetration in the remotest corners of the country while reinforcing AMFI’s vision of fostering a professional and investor-friendly mutual fund ecosystem in India,” said an official statement.

The MoU was formally signed by Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Business Development), Department of Posts, and V.N. Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI in the presence of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

