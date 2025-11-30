Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?

NPCI Bharat BillPay has launched Netbanking 2.0, a simpler and faster payment system called Banking Connect. |

Mumbai: Earlier, users had to enter their login ID and password on a webpage to complete a netbanking payment—something many people often forgot, causing incomplete transactions.

Netbanking 2.0 solves this problem with a mobile-first design, offering a smooth payment experience without repeatedly entering credentials.

How to Start Using Banking Connect

To enable this system, businesses can:

- Sign up on the NBBL website

- Complete onboarding as per guidelines

- Integrate and go live to activate payments

Security is a key focus

Netbanking 2.0 uses AI and machine learning (ML) to detect suspicious transactions and alert the bank instantly—making online payments safer than before.

Useful for High-Value Payments

The system will especially help:

- Businesses making large payments like taxes, insurance premiums, or other high-value transfers

- Regular users making big payments such as college fees, stock investments, or mutual fund purchases

30 Crore Netbanking Transactions Every Month

NBBL says the goal is not a specific transaction target but bringing more banks and payment partners onboard. More participation means stronger customer trust and a more powerful digital payment network.

Currently, around 30 crore netbanking transactions take place every month, and this number is expected to rise with the new system.