 Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNetbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?

Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?

NPCI Bharat BillPay has launched Netbanking 2.0, a simpler and faster payment system called Banking Connect. It offers QR payments, direct bank-app transactions, and AI-based fraud detection. Designed for both big business payments and large personal transactions, this mobile-first platform aims to strengthen India’s digital payment ecosystem.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
NPCI Bharat BillPay has launched Netbanking 2.0, a simpler and faster payment system called Banking Connect. |

Mumbai: Earlier, users had to enter their login ID and password on a webpage to complete a netbanking payment—something many people often forgot, causing incomplete transactions.

Netbanking 2.0 solves this problem with a mobile-first design, offering a smooth payment experience without repeatedly entering credentials.

How to Start Using Banking Connect

To enable this system, businesses can:

FPJ Shorts
Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?
Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments & AI Security—What Changes Now?
IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shuts Rumours On Future With Statement Century, Continues Ranchi Run
IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shuts Rumours On Future With Statement Century, Continues Ranchi Run
Dewald Brevis Stuns With One-Handed Catch To Dismiss CSK Teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Dewald Brevis Stuns With One-Handed Catch To Dismiss CSK Teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Removal Of ‘Bombay’ Name To Protect Mumbai’s Identity
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Removal Of ‘Bombay’ Name To Protect Mumbai’s Identity

- Sign up on the NBBL website

- Complete onboarding as per guidelines

- Integrate and go live to activate payments

Read Also
NPCI Alerts Public on 'Digital Arrest' Scams; Urges Vigilance & Documentation
article-image

Security is a key focus

Netbanking 2.0 uses AI and machine learning (ML) to detect suspicious transactions and alert the bank instantly—making online payments safer than before.

Read Also
HDFC Bank To Restrict Key Digital Services; Transfers Via Mobile Apps, UPI, Netbanking To Be...
article-image

Useful for High-Value Payments

The system will especially help:

- Businesses making large payments like taxes, insurance premiums, or other high-value transfers

- Regular users making big payments such as college fees, stock investments, or mutual fund purchases

Read Also
PhonePe To Enable UPI Payments, Peer-To-Peer Transfers, Offline QR Payments & Receiving Funds Via...
article-image

30 Crore Netbanking Transactions Every Month

NBBL says the goal is not a specific transaction target but bringing more banks and payment partners onboard. More participation means stronger customer trust and a more powerful digital payment network.

Currently, around 30 crore netbanking transactions take place every month, and this number is expected to rise with the new system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments...

Netbanking 2.0 To Make Online Payments Faster, NPCI’s New ‘Banking Connect’ Brings QR Payments...

Wakefit IPO To Open On December 8, Company Plans Major Expansion With ₹377-Crore Fresh Issue, More...

Wakefit IPO To Open On December 8, Company Plans Major Expansion With ₹377-Crore Fresh Issue, More...

Foreign Investors Pull Out ₹3,765 Crore From Equities In November Amid Global Risk Aversion And...

Foreign Investors Pull Out ₹3,765 Crore From Equities In November Amid Global Risk Aversion And...

Stock Market Holidays December 2025: Markets Shut For 9 Days, Only One Festive Break—Check Full...

Stock Market Holidays December 2025: Markets Shut For 9 Days, Only One Festive Break—Check Full...

Seven Of India’s Top-10 Most Valued Firms Add Over ₹96,200 Crore As Sensex Hits Fresh Record...

Seven Of India’s Top-10 Most Valued Firms Add Over ₹96,200 Crore As Sensex Hits Fresh Record...