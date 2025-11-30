Lodha Developers To Launch ₹14k Cr Worth Housing Projects In 2nd Half Of FY26 | File Pic

New Delhi: Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd plans to launch 15 housing projects worth Rs 14,000 crore in the second half of the current fiscal to expand its business.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It sells properties under Lodha brand.

According to its latest investors' presentation, Lodha Developers plans to launch 10 million sq ft area for sales across 15 projects during the second half of the 2025-26 fiscal.

These projects are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, Lodha Developers had launched projects worth Rs 8,300 crore, while it launched projects valuing Rs 4,900 crore in the second quarter of the 2025-26.

"Significant launches planned in H2 across cities, on track to meet our FY26 pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore," the presentation said.

Lodha Developers' pre-sales or sales bookings rose 7 per cent to Rs 4,570 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 4,290 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales increased by 8 per cent to Rs 9,020 crore from Rs 8,320 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the last fiscal, Lodha Developers' sales bookings increased to Rs 17,630 crore, as against Rs 14,520 crore in the preceding year.

Lodha Developers is focusing on enhancing sales of residential properties in the ongoing projects, and not to be dependent on new launches to meet its annual pre-sales guidance, the company told analysts.

It is also planning to enter Delhi-NCR housing market, and it expects to launch the first project on a pilot basis. The first project is likely to come up in Gurugram.

Lodha Developers has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate so far and is developing more than 130 million sq ft under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)