Udyogini Yojana: A Big Opportunity For Women Entrepreneurs, Find Out How You Can Get A Loan Up to ₹3 Lakh Without Any Guarantee

Udyogini Yojana offers ₹1–3 lakh collateral-free loans to women who want to start small businesses. |

Mumbai: Today, many women want to start their own small business. But often, lack of money stops them. To support such women, the government has several schemes, and Udyogini Yojana is one of them.

This is not a new scheme. It was first started by the Karnataka government, and later many states and the Central Government also joined.

The purpose of this scheme is to help women get easy loans without any guarantee so they can start their business.

How Much Loan Is Offered?

Under this scheme, women can get a loan between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, completely collateral-free.

That means you don’t need to give any security or guarantee to get the loan.

Women can use this money to start small businesses like beauty parlours, boutiques, tailoring centres, grocery shops, dairy units, or any small venture.

Who Can Apply?

To apply, a woman must meet these basic conditions:

- Age should be between 18 and 55 years.

- She should not have defaulted on any previous loan.

- Her family income should be less than Rs 1.5 lakh per year.

- For widows or differently-abled women, the income limit is not required.

Documents You Need

- Aadhaar Card

- Passport-size photo

- Income certificate

- Project report/business plan

- Caste certificate (if needed)

- Skill or training certificate (if any)

How to Apply

Applying is very simple:

Women can go to any nearby bank and submit the application form.

They can also apply online through the government portal myscheme.gov.in.

Earlier, the scheme was limited to Karnataka, but now women across India can take its benefit.