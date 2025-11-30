 Tomorrow Bank Holiday, Some Cities To See Shutdown — Find Out Why
Banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will remain closed on 1 December due to State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day. RBI’s December holiday list includes 18 total closures across different states. People should check their city’s schedule in advance to avoid inconvenience while planning bank visits.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Banks to Remain Closed in Select Cities on December 1. |

Mumbai: Today, 30 November, is the last day of the month, and from tomorrow, December — the final month of 2025 — begins. If you are planning to visit your bank in the first few days of December, it is important to know that several bank holidays are lined up across different cities for different reasons.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues its bank holiday list in advance. This list mentions the days on which banks will remain closed in specific states or cities. According to the RBI list, tomorrow, 1 December (Monday), banks will remain closed in a few cities due to local events and state-level observances. Let’s see where banks will be shut and what the reason is.

Where Will Banks Be Closed on December 1?

On 1 December, banks will remain closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. If you live in either of these two states and were planning to visit a bank tomorrow, you should postpone it.

Except for these states, banks across the rest of India will remain open as usual.

Why Are Banks Closed Tomorrow?

RBI has declared a holiday in these two states for the following reasons:

Arunachal Pradesh: State Inauguration Day

Nagaland: Indigenous Faith Day

Due to these regional celebrations, banks in both states will not operate on December 1.

More Bank Holidays in December

Overall, banks will remain closed on 18 days in December (including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays). Therefore, it is important to check your city’s bank holiday list before visiting a branch.

