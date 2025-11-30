Shri Kanha Stainless To Launch IPO With 51 Lakh Shares, Opens December 3 — Check Price Band & Full Details

File Image |

Mumbai: Several mainboard and SME IPOs are set to open in the first week of December, and Shri Kanha Stainless Limited IPO is one of them. This is a fixed-price issue where the company plans to raise Rs 46.28 crore. The entire issue is a fresh issue of 51 lakh equity shares.

Subscription Window Dates

The subscription for the Shri Kanha Stainless IPO will open from 3 December to 5 December 2025.

Allotment will be finalised on 8 December.

Refunds and demat credit will be completed on 9 December.

The company’s shares will list on NSE SME on 10 December.

Share Price and Minimum Investment

The IPO price is Rs 90 per share.

The lot size is 1,600 shares per application.

For retail investors, the minimum investment amount is ₹2,88,000, which equals 3,200 shares.

How Will the IPO Money Be Used?

Shri Kanha Stainless plans to use the IPO proceeds for several key purposes:

Manufacturing Upgrade: The company will upgrade its existing plant by installing a 1150 mm 4-Hi AGC reversible rolling machine, costing around Rs 12 crore.

Debt Repayment: About Rs 18 crore will be used to partly repay or pre-pay secured and unsecured loans, reducing the company’s debt burden.

Working Capital Needs: The company has allocated Rs 5.48 crore to meet day-to-day working capital requirements.

General Corporate Purposes: Around Rs 5 crore will be used for general corporate activities.

Company Profile

Founded in July 2015, Shri Kanha Stainless Limited manufactures precision stainless steel cold-rolled strips. These ultra-thin steel strips are used in:

Textile industry

Automotive sector

Chemical industry

Flexible and capillary tubes

Watch and clock parts

Electrical equipment

The company produces stainless steel coils in the 200, 300, and 400 series, with thickness ranging from 0.08 mm to 2.00 mm. Slitting starts from 5 mm, and products are available in both hard and soft tempers.

Its manufacturing capacity is 14,000 MTPA, and its plant is located in Sikar, Rajasthan.



As of 25 November 2025, the company has an order book of Rs 1,273.49 lakh, showing strong demand and customer base.

Financial Performance

In the last financial year:

Revenue rose 12 percent to Rs 146.39 crore.

Profit After Tax increased 122 percent to Rs 5.79 crore.



For the period ending 30 September 2025, the company recorded:

Revenue of Rs 110.30 crore,

PAT of Rs 4.26 crore.

Managers and Promoters

Lead Manager: Kreo Capital Pvt Ltd

Registrar: MAS Services Ltd

Market Maker: Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt Ltd

Promoters: Jai Bhagwan Agarwal, Kavita Agarwal, Shashank Agarwal, and Neha Agarwal