Aequs IPO Attracts Strong Investor Interest, ₹922 Crore Issue To Open Next Week — Check All Key Details

Mumbai: Aequs, a company known for contract manufacturing and aerospace component production, is preparing to launch its public issue next week. The IPO, worth Rs 921.81 crore, has already gained strong interest from investors.
Founded in 2000, Aequs is a fully vertically integrated aerospace manufacturer. As of 30 September 2025, the company has developed over 5,000 products for its aerospace customers. According to its RHP, as of 31 March 2025, Aequs holds one of the largest aerospace product portfolios in India.
IPO Dates and Price Band
The IPO will open on 3 December (Wednesday) and close on 5 December (Friday).
Price Band: Rs 118–Rs 124 per share
Employee Discount: Rs 11 per share
Lot Size: 120 shares
Retail investors will need a minimum investment of Rs 14,880.
Details of the Issue
The IPO consists of:
Fresh Issue: Rs 670 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS): Rs 251.81 crore
The company plans to use the raised funds for:
Loan repayment
Capital expenditure
Machinery purchase
Inorganic growth, including acquisitions
The anchor book will open on 4 December.
Allotment and Listing Schedule
IPO Allotment: 8 December
Demat Credit of Shares: 9 December
Listing on BSE and NSE: Expected on 10 December