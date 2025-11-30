 Aequs IPO Attracts Strong Investor Interest, ₹922 Crore Issue To Open Next Week — Check All Key Details
Aequs IPO Attracts Strong Investor Interest, ₹922 Crore Issue To Open Next Week — Check All Key Details

Aequs will launch its Rs 921.81 crore IPO from 3–5 December with a price band of Rs 118–Rs 124. The issue includes a large fresh component for debt repayment and expansion. Investors are showing strong interest due to Aequs’ integrated aerospace capabilities and extensive product portfolio. Listing is expected on 10 December.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
IPO | File Image

Mumbai: Aequs, a company known for contract manufacturing and aerospace component production, is preparing to launch its public issue next week. The IPO, worth Rs 921.81 crore, has already gained strong interest from investors.

Founded in 2000, Aequs is a fully vertically integrated aerospace manufacturer. As of 30 September 2025, the company has developed over 5,000 products for its aerospace customers. According to its RHP, as of 31 March 2025, Aequs holds one of the largest aerospace product portfolios in India.

IPO Dates and Price Band

The IPO will open on 3 December (Wednesday) and close on 5 December (Friday).

Price Band: Rs 118–Rs 124 per share

Employee Discount: Rs 11 per share

Lot Size: 120 shares
Retail investors will need a minimum investment of Rs 14,880.

Details of the Issue

The IPO consists of:

Fresh Issue: Rs 670 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Rs 251.81 crore

The company plans to use the raised funds for:

Loan repayment

Capital expenditure

Machinery purchase

Inorganic growth, including acquisitions

The anchor book will open on 4 December.

Allotment and Listing Schedule

IPO Allotment: 8 December

Demat Credit of Shares: 9 December

Listing on BSE and NSE: Expected on 10 December

