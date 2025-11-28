 Meesho Fixes IPO Price Band At ₹105-111, IPO Dates & Share Sale Details Announced
Meesho Fixes IPO Price Band At ₹105-111, IPO Dates & Share Sale Details Announced

Meesho’s IPO opens December 3 (anchor allocation on Dec 2), with a price band of Rs 105–Rs 111. The firm aims to raise Rs 4,250 crore, with detailed share quotas for QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors. Proceeds will fund cloud infrastructure, marketing, and technology staff. Allotment is due December 8; listing around December 10.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
IPO Price Band and Subscription Dates.

Mumbai: Meesho — the SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm — has set its initial public offering (IPO) price band at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share (face value Re 1). Subscription for the IPO will open from Wednesday, December 3 to Friday, December 5.

The allocation for anchor investors is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2. Retail and institutional investors can apply in a lot size of 135 equity shares and multiples thereafter.

Share Reservation and Allotment Breakdown

In the public issue, Meesho has reserved at least 75 percent of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), up to 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and no more than 10 percent for retail investors.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised by Monday, December 8, with refunds starting on Tuesday, December 9. Shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on the same day, with anticipated listing on the BSE and NSE by Wednesday, December 10.

Size of the Offer and Who’s Selling

Meesho aims to raise Rs 4,250 crore from a fresh share sale. In addition, public shareholders plan to sell around 10.55 crore equity shares through an offer-for-sale. Selling shareholders include major investors such as Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners, Golden Summit, Y Combinator, as well as the company promoters.

Currently, promoters hold an 18.5 percent stake in Meesho, while public shareholders hold 81.5 percent. Among the largest shareholders are Elevation Capital (≈ 15.11 percent), Prosus’s Naspers Ventures (≈ 12.34 percent), Peak XV Partners (≈ 11.3 percent), SoftBank-owned SVF II Meerkat (≈ 9.3 percent), and WestBridge Crossover Fund (≈ 3.92 percent).

Use of Funds: Growth, Cloud, Marketing, and Tech

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, around Rs 1,390 crore will go to boost cloud infrastructure at subsidiary Meesho Technologies. Another Rs 1,020 crore will be spent on marketing and branding for the subsidiary. Approximately Rs 480 crore is earmarked for salaries of current employees and new hires, especially in Machine Learning and AI teams working on development projects. The remaining funds will support inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Company Background and Performance

The IPO was approved by SEBI on October 14, following a confidential filing in July. A revised Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was submitted on October 18. Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho claims to be the largest e-commerce firm in India in terms of number of orders and annual transacting users over the 12 months ending September 2025 (as reported by Redseer).

In the six months ending September 2025, Meesho narrowed its losses to about Rs 700.7 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 2,512.9 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 29.4 percent to Rs 5,577.5 crore, up from Rs 4,311.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of The Free Press Journal. We advise investors to consult certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

