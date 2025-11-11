 Meesho’s Big Bang Move, ₹6,000-Crore IPO Set For December — Here’s Who Will Sell Their Shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMeesho’s Big Bang Move, ₹6,000-Crore IPO Set For December — Here’s Who Will Sell Their Shares

Meesho’s Big Bang Move, ₹6,000-Crore IPO Set For December — Here’s Who Will Sell Their Shares

E-commerce giant Meesho plans a Rs 6,000-crore IPO in December 2025, comprising a Rs 4,250-crore fresh issue and a Rs 1,500–2,000-crore OFS. Major investors like Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners will sell stakes.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Meesho Gears Up for IPO Launch in December. |

Mumbai: Meesho, the Mumbai-based e-commerce platform, is gearing up to go public. If things go as planned, the company will launch its IPO in the second week of December 2025. They’re looking to raise somewhere between Rs 5,500 crore and Rs 6,000 crore.

Here’s how it breaks down

Meesho plans to bring in about Rs 4,250 crore through a fresh issue of shares. On top of that, existing investors want to cash out shares worth another Rs 1,500–2,000 crore through an Offer for Sale. The final numbers aren’t set in stone yet. Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets are running point as lead bookrunners. Right now, neither Meesho nor the banks are saying anything official about the IPO.

Read Also
Meesho, Shiprocket Among 7 Companies Get SEBI Nod To Launch IPOs Worth ₹7,700 Crore
article-image

Major Investors to Trim Their Stakes

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road
VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty Branches; Check Eligibility, Fees, & Exam Details
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty Branches; Check Eligibility, Fees, & Exam Details
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2: 31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2: 31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

Some of Meesho’s major investors are getting ready to trim their stakes. Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners (the former Sequoia Capital India), Venture Highway, Y Combinator Continuity, and Golden Summit Limited are all on the list. Even founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal are thinking about selling a small piece of their holdings.

Read Also
IPO: Meesho Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹4,250 Crore; Resolution To Launch Passed In...
article-image

Holding Structure Shifted to India for Listing

Earlier this year, Meesho shifted its holding structure from the U.S. to India. This move helps them meet Indian listing requirements and makes the regulatory process smoother. SEBI already gave the green light for Meesho’s IPO last month, so everything’s lined up for the December launch.

Read Also
Meesho Receives Shareholder Approval To Launch IPO; $500 Million In Fresh Capital
article-image

FY25 Loss Widens Due to One-Time Costs

Financially, it’s been a tough year. Meesho’s net loss widened to Rs 3,941.7 crore in FY25, way up from Rs 327.6 crore in FY24. Most of that hit came from one-time costs tied to restructuring and moving the holding entity back to India.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Market investments carry risks. Readers should conduct their own research or consult financial advisors before making decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PNB Boosts Transparency & Digital Governance, Sets New Standards In Vigilance & Accountability

PNB Boosts Transparency & Digital Governance, Sets New Standards In Vigilance & Accountability

Dharmendra Net Worth: From ₹51 To A ₹500-Crore Empire — The Untold Story Behind Bollywood’s...

Dharmendra Net Worth: From ₹51 To A ₹500-Crore Empire — The Untold Story Behind Bollywood’s...

Reliance NU Energies Secures 3,000 MWh Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project From SJVN

Reliance NU Energies Secures 3,000 MWh Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project From SJVN

Meesho’s Big Bang Move, ₹6,000-Crore IPO Set For December — Here’s Who Will Sell Their...

Meesho’s Big Bang Move, ₹6,000-Crore IPO Set For December — Here’s Who Will Sell Their...

Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Raises ₹1,563 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening

Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Raises ₹1,563 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening