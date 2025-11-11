Meesho’s Big Bang Move, ₹6,000-Crore IPO Set For December — Here’s Who Will Sell Their Shares

Meesho Gears Up for IPO Launch in December. |

Mumbai: Meesho, the Mumbai-based e-commerce platform, is gearing up to go public. If things go as planned, the company will launch its IPO in the second week of December 2025. They’re looking to raise somewhere between Rs 5,500 crore and Rs 6,000 crore.

Here’s how it breaks down

Meesho plans to bring in about Rs 4,250 crore through a fresh issue of shares. On top of that, existing investors want to cash out shares worth another Rs 1,500–2,000 crore through an Offer for Sale. The final numbers aren’t set in stone yet. Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets are running point as lead bookrunners. Right now, neither Meesho nor the banks are saying anything official about the IPO.

Major Investors to Trim Their Stakes

Some of Meesho’s major investors are getting ready to trim their stakes. Elevation Capital, Peak XV Partners (the former Sequoia Capital India), Venture Highway, Y Combinator Continuity, and Golden Summit Limited are all on the list. Even founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal are thinking about selling a small piece of their holdings.

Holding Structure Shifted to India for Listing

Earlier this year, Meesho shifted its holding structure from the U.S. to India. This move helps them meet Indian listing requirements and makes the regulatory process smoother. SEBI already gave the green light for Meesho’s IPO last month, so everything’s lined up for the December launch.

FY25 Loss Widens Due to One-Time Costs

Financially, it’s been a tough year. Meesho’s net loss widened to Rs 3,941.7 crore in FY25, way up from Rs 327.6 crore in FY24. Most of that hit came from one-time costs tied to restructuring and moving the holding entity back to India.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Market investments carry risks. Readers should conduct their own research or consult financial advisors before making decisions.