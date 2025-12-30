 Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower In Thin Year-End Trade, Foreign Fund Selling Weighs On Markets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower In Thin Year-End Trade, Foreign Fund Selling Weighs On Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower In Thin Year-End Trade, Foreign Fund Selling Weighs On Markets

Indian stock markets closed marginally lower amid thin year-end trading and continued foreign fund outflows. The Sensex fell 20 points, while the Nifty ended almost flat. Mixed global cues and lack of strong triggers kept investors cautious, with FIIs remaining net sellers despite support from domestic institutions.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Markets slip amid low year-end activity. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed marginally lower on Tuesday as thin year-end trading volumes and continued foreign investor selling dampened sentiment. Investors remained cautious amid mixed global cues, leading to limited movement in benchmark indices throughout the session.

The subdued trading reflected a lack of strong triggers, with many market participants staying on the sidelines ahead of the year-end.

Sensex and Nifty close almost flat

The BSE Sensex slipped for the fifth straight session, ending 20.46 points or 0.02 percent lower at 84,675.08. During the day, the index moved within a narrow range, touching a high of 84,806.99 and a low of 84,470.94.

FPJ Shorts
Social Media Influencer Viraj Ghelani Opens Cafe In MaKaBo; At Slow Mumbai You'll Find Stuff His Wife Palak Eats Every Day
Social Media Influencer Viraj Ghelani Opens Cafe In MaKaBo; At Slow Mumbai You'll Find Stuff His Wife Palak Eats Every Day
Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity Give First-Ever Air Travel Experience To 64 Swabhimaan Beneficiaries On Eve Of NMIA Commercial Launch
Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity Give First-Ever Air Travel Experience To 64 Swabhimaan Beneficiaries On Eve Of NMIA Commercial Launch
Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or Reality?
Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or Reality?
Mumbai Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts In Sewri Chawl, At Least 4 LPG Cylinders Explode; No Injuries Reported
Mumbai Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts In Sewri Chawl, At Least 4 LPG Cylinders Explode; No Injuries Reported

The NSE Nifty 50 also ended nearly flat, falling 3.25 points or 0.01 percent to settle at 25,938.85. Both indices struggled to find direction as buying interest remained muted.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Slip Marginally As FPI Selling, Weak Global Cues Weigh On Markets
article-image

Stock-specific action in focus

Among Sensex stocks, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and Titan were among the top losers, weighing on the index.

On the positive side, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank managed to post gains, offering some support to the benchmarks and limiting deeper losses.

Mixed global market cues

Asian markets showed mixed trends. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended in the green, while Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai Composite closed lower. European markets were trading marginally higher during Indian market hours.

US stock markets ended lower on Monday, adding to cautious sentiment among global investors.

Read Also
Markets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying
article-image

Foreign flows and crude oil

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell Indian equities, offloading shares worth Rs 2,759.89 crore on Monday. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support by buying stocks worth Rs 2,643.85 crore, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices rose 0.47 percent to $62.23 per barrel, reflecting mild strength in global oil markets.

Previous session performance

On Monday, the Sensex had fallen 345.91 points to close at 84,695.54, while the Nifty declined 100.20 points to 25,942.10, extending the weak trend into Tuesday’s session.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower In Thin Year-End Trade, Foreign Fund Selling Weighs On Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower In Thin Year-End Trade, Foreign Fund Selling Weighs On Markets

Rupee Rises 14 Paise To Close At 89.84 Against The US Dollar

Rupee Rises 14 Paise To Close At 89.84 Against The US Dollar

Income Tax Alert: 70 Lakh ITRs Still Pending, December 31 Deadline To Revise Tax Returns Looms

Income Tax Alert: 70 Lakh ITRs Still Pending, December 31 Deadline To Revise Tax Returns Looms

Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces January 14, 2026 Record Date, Details Of 1:5 Stock Split Explained

Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces January 14, 2026 Record Date, Details Of 1:5 Stock Split Explained

Stock Market Confusion Cleared, BSE & NSE Trading On 1 January 2026 Confirmed; Here's Complete...

Stock Market Confusion Cleared, BSE & NSE Trading On 1 January 2026 Confirmed; Here's Complete...