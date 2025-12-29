 Markets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarkets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying

Markets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying

Indian markets recovered after a muted start on Monday, with Sensex and Nifty gaining momentum later in the session. Positive Asian markets and strong buying by domestic institutions supported gains, even as foreign investors continued selling and some stocks lagged.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Indian markets recovered after a muted start on Monday. | Markets End the Day with Strong Gains.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets started Monday’s session on a cautious note, with benchmark indices showing only small gains in early trade. Investors were careful at the opening as they tracked global cues and recent market trends. The BSE Sensex rose slightly by 22 points to reach 85,063, while the NSE Nifty moved up by 16 points to 26,058.

Momentum Builds as Trading Progresses

As the day progressed, buying interest increased and markets gathered momentum. The Sensex climbed further and was trading over 105 points higher at 85,140. At the same time, the Nifty strengthened and moved up by 35 points to trade above the 26,080 mark. Improved sentiment and steady buying helped the indices move higher from their early levels.

Stocks That Led the Market

FPJ Shorts
Mexico: At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured As Interoceanic Train Derails Near Nizanda; Video Surfaces
Mexico: At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured As Interoceanic Train Derails Near Nizanda; Video Surfaces
Delhi Chokes Under Severe Smog As AQI Hits Hazardous 402; Dense Fog Disrupts Travel
Delhi Chokes Under Severe Smog As AQI Hits Hazardous 402; Dense Fog Disrupts Travel
Here's What A Teen Spoke To ChatGPT Right Before Ending His Own Life
Here's What A Teen Spoke To ChatGPT Right Before Ending His Own Life
Mumbai Traffic Constable Dismissed For Leaking Personal Data In ₹24.35 Lakh School Admission Scam
Mumbai Traffic Constable Dismissed For Leaking Personal Data In ₹24.35 Lakh School Admission Scam

Several well-known companies supported the market’s upward movement. Shares of Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent and Maruti were among the top gainers on the Sensex. These stocks saw healthy buying, which helped lift the overall market. However, not all stocks performed well. Adani Ports, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank traded lower and limited the gains.

Global Markets Lend Support

Asian stock markets mostly traded in the green, which boosted investor confidence in India. South Korea’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index all showed positive movement. In contrast, Japan’s Nikkei index was trading lower. US markets ended almost flat on Friday, offering limited direction to global investors.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Year-End Consolidation, Midcaps Outperform, DII Buying Supports Market
article-image

Institutional Activity and Oil Prices

Market data showed mixed activity from institutional investors. Foreign Institutional Investors continued selling and offloaded shares worth over Rs 317 crore on Friday. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors remained strong buyers, purchasing shares worth more than Rs 1,770 crore, which supported market stability. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices rose by over one per cent to around USD 61 per barrel.

Read Also
Zepto Moves Closer To Dalal Street, Confidential Sebi Filing Sets Stage For ₹11,000 Crore IPO Next...
article-image

Looking Back at the Previous Session

On Friday, markets had ended lower. The Sensex fell by over 367 points, while the Nifty declined by nearly 100 points. Monday’s recovery suggests cautious optimism among investors despite global uncertainties.=

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Markets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying

Markets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying

Zepto Files Confidentially For ₹10,000 Crore India IPO In 2026

Zepto Files Confidentially For ₹10,000 Crore India IPO In 2026

Adani Defence Investment Plan, Big Push To India’s Security As Group Plans ₹1.8 Lakh Crore...

Adani Defence Investment Plan, Big Push To India’s Security As Group Plans ₹1.8 Lakh Crore...

Year-Ender 2025: Indian Equities Bounce Back After Correction, Earnings & Rate Cuts To Shape 2026

Year-Ender 2025: Indian Equities Bounce Back After Correction, Earnings & Rate Cuts To Shape 2026

Bajaj Finance Drags Markets Lower This Week, Here's What Pulled Down Top Stocks?

Bajaj Finance Drags Markets Lower This Week, Here's What Pulled Down Top Stocks?