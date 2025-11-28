Haryana Government To Unveil Modern & Investor-Friendly City Gas Distribution Policy, Accelerating Natural Gas Infrastructure's Development

File Image |

Chandigarh: Haryana government is preparing to unveil a modern and investor-friendly City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy aimed at accelerating the development of natural gas infrastructure across the state, a senior official has said.Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi made the announcement on Thursday during a review meeting with the Industries and Commerce Department and other concerned Departments here.

Rastogi directed officials to incorporate the suggestions received from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to ensure that the policy meets national standards and industry expectations.The CGD policy is expected to open new doors for both public and private investment in natural gas pipelines and distribution networks, an official statement said.

The chief secretary said the policy focuses on creating an enabling environment for establishing pipeline infrastructure, while ensuring fair competition and safeguarding consumer interests relating to access and safety.He added that the expansion of the CGD network will help Haryana reduce its dependence on crude oil by encouraging the use of cleaner energy alternatives in industries and households.

Under the Draft CGD Policy 2025, companies authorised by the PNGRB will be able to seek Right of Use (RoU) and Right of Way (RoW) permissions through the state's single-window designated portal.Applicants will have to submit a Common Application Form along with GIS-based route maps, work plans, land details, and specifications of the technology to be used-such as HDD, trenchless boring, or open trenching.

A transparent fee structure has been introduced. The draft policy simplifies financial procedures with clearly defined charges, the statement said.Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Amit K Agrawal, said that the policy builds on the earlier CGD Policy formulated by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation in 2010, updating it to meet current technological and administrative requirements.

The Industries and Commerce Department will serve as the nodal agency for implementing the new policy and coordinating with all stakeholder departments.

