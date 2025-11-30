 RBI Policy Countdown Begins: Major Banks Release New Home Loan Interest Rates, Check Where You Can Get The Cheapest Loan
Ahead of the RBI’s upcoming monetary policy, major banks including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Axis Bank have released updated home loan interest rates. SBI starts at 7.50 percent, while the lowest rate currently is 7.35 percent from Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is offering home loans starting at 7.50%. | Photo: Freepik

Mumbai: Buying a home has become difficult for many people due to rising property prices. As a result, several homebuyers depend on bank loans to fulfill their dream of owning a house. If you too are planning to take a home loan, this update is important for you.

With the RBI monetary policy announcement just days away, major Indian banks have now released their latest home loan interest rates. Here is a simple breakdown of which bank is offering home loans at what rate.

SBI Home Loan Interest Rates

India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is offering home loans starting at 7.50 percent, going up to 10.75 percent.

The bank decides the exact rate based on the applicant’s CIBIL score.

article-image

Bank of India Home Loan Rates

Bank of India is offering home loans starting at 7.35 percent, with rates going up to 12.15 percent, depending on eligibility and credit score.

Bank of Baroda Home Loan Rates

Bank of Baroda, another major public bank, offers home loans starting from 7.35 percent.

This is among the more competitive starting rates available right now.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Home Loan Rates

Punjab National Bank is offering home loans with interest starting from 8.25 percent, going up to 10.65 percent.

HDFC Bank Home Loan Rates

India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, offers home loans starting at 7.90 percent, and rates can go up to 13.20 percent depending on borrower profile and loan amount.

ICICI Bank Home Loan Rates

ICICI Bank is offering home loans starting at 8.75 percent, with rates reaching up to 11.80 percent.

Axis Bank Home Loan Rates

Axis Bank provides home loans with interest rates between 8.35 percent and 11.90 percent.

