Festive Offers On Home Loans – Get The Lowest Interest Rates This Diwali 2025

Pune: The festival of lights offers renewed hope and excitement, bringing families and communities closer. It also marks the moment we set fresh intentions for the year ahead. It is the time when people embark on new beginnings, and long-held wishes move from conversation to action. For many Indians, that wish is a home of their own, a place to celebrate, to belong, to build a future.

This Diwali, Bajaj Housing Finance is offering aspiring homeowners the opportunity to turn their dreams of owning a house into a reality without overburdening their finances. With some of the lowest housing loan interest rates in the market and customisable repayment terms, the lending institution aims to bring more joy to borrowers this festive season.

Bajaj Housing Finance - A partner you can trust

Bajaj Housing Finance stands out as a trusted partner for millions of homeowners in India. With a simple online application process, favourable terms, flexible tenures, and housing loan EMIs that fit any budget, it helps applicants move from shortlisting a property to receiving a sanction without stress. Borrowers can also find the ideal loan terms by using the home loan EMI calculator , keep documents ready through guided lists, and track their application online. This blend of reliability and convenience makes the lending institution the preferred partner for prospective homebuyers.

Why this Diwali is the perfect time to apply for a housing loan

Low interest rates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced repo rate cuts thrice in 2025, reducing the repo rate by 100 basis points (cumulatively). Because most floating-rate loans are linked to the repo rate (as the external benchmark), lenders have significantly reduced housing loan interest rates.

Cash flows: Bonuses and annual incentives arrive around Diwali, allowing aspiring homeowners to make a hefty down payment and reduce the loan amount.

Fresh starts: Families prefer fixing budgets, EMIs, and possession dates before the new calendar and financial cycles begin.

Why Bajaj Housing Finance - Key benefits and features

Competitive housing loan interest rates (starting from 7.45%* p.a.) for eligible salaried and self-employed applicants, aimed at keeping monthly outgo within a planned budget.

Flexible tenures up to 32 years*, so households can align EMIs with income growth and other priorities.

Housing loan sanctions up to Rs. 5 crore* or higher (eligibility and property value dependent), suitable for first-time buyers and those seeking lifestyle upgrades.

Faster movement from approval to sanction post-document verification (within 48 hours*), helpful when a registration slot or builder demand letter is time-bound.

Balance transfer facility with an eligibility-based loan top-up of up to Rs. 1 crore* or more to lower EMIs and fund interiors or related expenses in one go.

The fixed-then-floating rate option allows borrowers to reap the benefits of predictable EMIs for the initial three years, then move to a floating rate to benefit from potential rate cuts.

External benchmark-linked floating rates for transparent transmission when policy rates change.

Clear pricing, with upfront disclosures, minimal processing fees, and no hidden charges.

Digital-first journey from eligibility check to offer letter, with doorstep document pick-up service for enhanced convenience.

7,800+ approved projects, helping speed up legal and technical checks and reducing disbursal times.

Who can apply - Eligibility and documentation

The following are the eligibility criteria and documentation requirements to apply for a housing loan with Bajaj Housing Finance:

Eligibility

Salaried and self-employed/professional applicants who are Indian citizens

Must be between 23 and 67 years (salaried applicants) and between 23 and 70 years (self-employed applicants)

A CIBIL score of around 750 is typically preferred to enjoy the lowest housing loan interest rates

Key documents

KYC: PAN, Aadhaar, and a current address proof

Income (salaried): Last 3 months’ salary slips, 6 months’ bank statements, latest Form 16, last 3 years’ IT returns

Income (self-employed/professionals): Recent ITRs (3 years), P&L statements, 6 months’ bank statements

Property: Agreement to sell/builder-buyer agreement/allotment letter, title deeds, approved plans from local authorities, proof of no encumbrances on property

How to apply for a housing loan from Bajaj Housing Finance?

Individuals wishing to apply for a housing loan can follow these steps and submit their application online:

Visit the website: Click ‘Apply Now’ on the Bajaj Housing Finance website and verify your mobile number via OTP.

Share basic details: Provide your employment type, estimated loan amount, and city PIN code.

Enter loan-related information: Answer if you have identified the property, property type (if identified), property value, down payment-related information, and the nature of your business.

Review and submit: Review the information and click ‘Submit’.

You can then provide the relevant documents. Once your application is scrutinised and your documents are verified, your application will be approved. The loan amount will be disbursed within 48 hours* of approval.

You can also check your pre-qualified offer on the official website by providing your full name, mobile number, and the one-time password.

Enjoy the lowest interest rates on housing loans this Diwali with Bajaj Housing Finance

This Diwali, realise your dream of owning a home with a housing loan from Bajaj Housing Finance. Enjoy attractive housing loan interest rates (starting from 7.45%* p.a.), flexible tenures of up to 32 years*, and EMIs designed to fit your budget. The process is digital, quick, and transparent, with no hidden charges and minimal processing fees. From eligibility checks to loan sanction, you get guidance at every step. Achieve a key life milestone and embrace new beginnings this festive season with a Bajaj Housing Finance home loan.

*Terms and conditions apply

