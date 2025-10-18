Actium Plus Launches Procalp Activ Color+: Setting A New Benchmark For Dermatologist-Tested, Scalp-Friendly Haircare

Procalp Activ Color+ launch: Dermatologist-tested, sensitive scalp-friendly permanent hair color | File Photo

Actium Plus has unveiled its newest innovation, Procalp Activ Color+, a next-generation hair color for men and women that blends performance with care. Promoted in India by Iberia SkinBrands, the launch redefines what it means to color hair safely and effectively.

Procalp Activ Color+ has achieved widespread consumer confidence and credibility within just three months of its launch, that too in a segment where consumer trust takes years to build. This milestone marks the start of a new chapter for the brand and a turning point for sensitive scalp-friendly haircare in India.

Science-Driven Innovation for Modern Haircare

At the core of Procalp Activ Color+ lies its proprietary Intellicolour™ Technology, an advanced system designed to deliver vibrant, long-lasting hair color with 100% grey coverage and a naturally luminous finish. This innovative approach ensures optimal pigment penetration while remaining gentle on the scalp and hair, a true testament to Actium Plus’s science-led philosophy.

“Coloring should be a form of self-expression, not discomfort,” says an Actium Plus spokesperson.

“Our goal was to create a permanent hair color for women that delivers professional results while caring for even the most sensitive scalp.”

The product’s formula is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and free from Ammonia, PPD, Resorcinol, and Parabens, a combination that makes it one of the most safe hair color choices in the market today.

Designed for Sensitive Scalps, Perfected for Results

For years, women with sensitive scalps have faced a dilemma, to make a hard choice between hair color and hair/ scalp health. Procalp Activ Color+ has resolved that conflict through its sensitive scalp-friendly formula, enriched with nourishing ingredients that repairs hair damage while delivering rich, even hair color.

Product study has shown 14% increase in hair shine, with users noticing smoother, softer, and darker hair after coloring with Procalp Activ Color+. Being UV and wash resistance, it ensures that the color remains bright and shiny for weeks, even under frequent shampooing or exposure to sun.

“It’s refreshing to see a brand that prioritizes scalp comfort without compromising results,” notes a dermatologist familiar with the formulation. “This launch represents a major advancement in consumer-safe hair coloring.”

Consumer Trust Built in Record Time

The success story of Procalp Activ Color+ lies not only in its technology but in its acceptance by users. Within three months of its Indian debut, it has earned remarkable consumer trust, with enthusiastic testimonials highlighting its non-irritating experience and salon-quality finish at home.

Users have described it as “the first permanent hair color that feels truly gentle on the scalp” and “a game-changer for those seeking a natural-looking yet bold finish.” Such appreciation is fuelling digital conversations and word-of-mouth endorsements, helping Procalp stand out in a crowded market.

The brand’s focus on dermatologist-tested care and safe formulation resonates deeply with modern consumers who are increasingly conscious about product ingredients and skin health.

Precision, Purity, and Performance

Every tube of Procalp Activ Color+ embodies Italian craftsmanship - made in Italy, with thorough attention to purity and performance. From its sleek, user-friendly packaging to its gentle fragrance and smooth texture, every detail reflects a premium experience that differentiates it from conventional hair colors.

The permanent black hair color and brown shade options are specially formulated to deliver 100% grey hair coverage and radiant tone uniformity. The hair color black variant, in particular, has become a consumer favorite for its depth, luminosity, and scalp-soothing finish.

Color That Cares: For Every Shade of Confidence

Procalp Activ Color+ empowers users to embrace color with confidence. Its dermatologist-tested, PPD and Ammonia-free hair color formula makes it ideal for users who want long-lasting efficiency without compromising scalp comfort.

Whether you’re refreshing your natural tone or experimenting with a darker look, the result is consistent - brighter, smoother, and visibly healthier hair.

“It’s not just about color; it’s about confidence,” adds the Actium Plus team.

“When women trust that their hair and scalp are safe, they feel empowered to express themselves freely.”

Shaping the Future of Responsible Hair Care

More than a product, Procalp Activ Color+ symbolizes a shift toward responsible, dermatology-led haircare routine. It challenges the status quo of harsh, chemical-heavy hair colorants and sets a new standard for safety and efficacy.

By merging dermatological science with aesthetic performance, Actium Plus is pioneering a new movement that prioritizes skin health, scalp sensitivity, and consumer trust.

The Verdict: Innovation with Integrity

As beauty consumers become more informed and selective, Procalp’s success story underlines a simple truth - innovation is important but it matters only when it’s built on integrity. With its made in Italy precision, dermatologist-tested credentials, and overwhelming early success, Procalp Activ Color+ is well on its way to becoming the best permanent hair color for users seeking lasting brilliance with uncompromising care.

The message is clear: Procalp Activ Color+ isn’t just another permanent hair color, it’s the beginning of a healthier, more mindful approach to haircare and beauty.