Latest News! US, UK and Canada slams Pakistan & China for discrimination against religious minorities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a function to celebrate 10 yrs of Competition Law Enforcement in Delhi
After first 10 yrs under the globalised India context, you're looking at new economy&therefore, from today I would think Competition Commissioners getting it to CCI 2.0
Source: ANI
Supreme Court issues notice to Central government after hearing three petitions
Which had challenged the constitutional validity of 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 (Triple Talaq law)
Source: ANI
Five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi
Begins today's hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case in Supreme Court.
Source: ANI
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman calls for 'extraordinary' steps to tackle 'unprecedented' situation in the financial sector
#WATCH United States, United Kingdom & Canada
At UN meet on Safety of Religious Minorities, in New York, slam Pakistan & China for discrimination against religious minorities
Source: ANI
