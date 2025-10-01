'Deshdrohis Must Have Enjoyed...': Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray On Ind VS Pak Asia Cup Match | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra state government in light of the recent floods, demanding ₹50,000 assistance per hectare for struggling farmers. He expressed concerns regarding insurance for sugar mill owners and additional fees imposed on farmers.

In a related political statement, Thackeray labelled individuals who watched the recent India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup as "traitors," sparking significant controversy. Protests erupted nationwide when the match's schedule was announced, with opposition parties targeting the central government and calling for its cancellation.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has opposed the match, though the central government has refrained from intervening, citing regulations. During a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray, highlighting his patriotism, stated he refrained from watching the match and emphasized that true patriotism involves being aware of national concerns.

Thackeray accused the Fadnavis government of neglect regarding the ongoing flood crisis in Maharashtra, urging immediate support for farmers without political agendas. He criticized the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers for lacking an efficient response to the disaster, implying they were preoccupied with personal interests.

He pointed out that while sugar mill owners have profited from substantial insurance policies, farmers have not received equivalent support, questioning why the government imposes extra costs on farmers while protecting mill owners.

He recalled Fadnavis's prior demands for a relief package during his tenure and called for the same level of compassion now. Thackeray also noted that no central team had visited affected areas for assessment, stressing the need for immediate financial aid for devastated families, urging the state to stop politicizing terms like drought and disaster criteria.