'Pakistan Spreading Terrorism...' Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Boycott Of India-Pak Asia Cup Final | VIDEO

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday strongly pitched for an absolute farm loan waiver for flood-hit farmers in the state, while also calling for the boycott of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, “We have two clear demands. An absolute farm loan waiver and declaring Rs 50,000 per hectare, like it was announced in Punjab.” He reminded that during his tenure as chief minister, his government had successfully implemented a farm loan waiver, and urged the current dispensation to act with similar urgency.

Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to visit Maharashtra soon, to announce at least Rs 50,000 crore as immediate financial aid from the PM CARES fund. “The Prime Minister recently deposited Rs 10,000 into the accounts of 75 lakh women of Bihar. This is because there are elections there. Now, the Maharashtra that voted for you is facing injustice, and no aid is being announced,” he said.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On India vs Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray says, "It is unfortunate. When PM Modi wasn’t the PM, he said in an interview that we should respond to Pakistan in the language it understands and not go crying to the US. Sonam… pic.twitter.com/jpMllvQR9R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2025

According to official estimates, over 50 lakh hectares of farmland have been damaged by incessant rains this season. Farmers across affected districts are awaiting clarity on the scale of government support. The opposition has accused the state government of dragging its feet on relief measures. Thackeray hit out at the BJP, saying, “The BJP has failed in running the administration. If asking for justice and help counts for doing politics according to the chief minister, then we are happy to do it.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also weighed in on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, urging sponsors and the public to reconsider their support. “It is unfortunate that Sonam Wangchuk, who worked for the Indian Army by developing solar tents, is being arrested under the National Security Act. But Pakistan, which is spreading terrorism in India, is playing a cricket match with us. I appeal to the sponsors to remember that they do business in India and thrive because of it,” Thackeray said.