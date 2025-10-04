Maharashtra News: 'Strengthening Anganwadis And Schemes Essential For Malnutrition Eradication,' Says Minister Aditi Tatkare

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare | File Pic

Mumbai, October 3: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, has emphasized that the holistic development of women and children is essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). She assured that the central government will extend full cooperation to all states for the effective implementation of welfare schemes in this direction.

Centre-State Coordination Vital for Flagship Schemes

Speaking during a virtual meeting chaired by her and attended by Women and Child Development Ministers from various states, Annapurna Devi highlighted the need for coordination between the Centre and states to ensure the success of flagship schemes like Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti.

भारतातील महिला व बालकांच्या कल्याणासाठी सुधारणात्मक उपायोजनांबाबत केंद्रीय महिला व बालकल्याण मंत्री श्रीमती अन्नपूर्णा देवी जी यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली बैठक संपन्न झाली. या बैठकीत ऑनलाइन माध्यमातून सहभागी होत महाराष्ट्राच्या वर्तमान, तसेच भविष्यातील वाटचालीबाबत भूमिका मांडली.… pic.twitter.com/2qfWuUQ8dq — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) October 3, 2025

Maharashtra Minister Calls for Stronger Anganwadi Network

Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare stressed that increasing the number of Anganwadi centres is crucial for achieving a malnutrition-free state. She also demanded that the Centre provide adequate support for the strengthening of Anganwadi services and related schemes.

Key Issues in Scheme Implementation Discussed

During the discussion, issues such as human resource planning, infrastructure development, financial balance, fair wages, reliable NGO participation, and timely grants were taken up to make scheme implementation more effective.

Maharashtra’s Efforts to Curb Social Evils

Tatkare informed that Maharashtra is actively working to prevent child marriages, dowry practices, domestic violence, and sexual harassment. Under the New Education Policy, the state is implementing the “Padhaai Bhi, Poshan Bhi” initiative to integrate education with nutrition.

Women’s Safety and Empowerment Measures

She added that for women’s safety and empowerment, the state is running One Stop Centres, Women Helpline 181, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Nari Adalats under Mission Shakti. To enhance their effectiveness, she called for independent vehicles for district protection units, proper rental facilities, and better resources for helplines.

Innovative State Schemes for Women’s Welfare

Highlighting initiatives like the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Pink E-Rickshaw scheme, and Adishakti Abhiyan, Tatkare said Maharashtra has already taken concrete steps for women’s welfare. For the protection and rehabilitation of children under Mission Vatsalya, she stressed the need for vehicles for district protection units, consistency in wages, sufficient funds, and NGO participation.

Maharashtra Seeks Centre’s Support for Stronger Impact

“Maharashtra has strong policies and schemes in place for the protection of women and children. With adequate support and funding from the Centre, the state can set a model example for the rest of the country in effective implementation,” Tatkare affirmed.

