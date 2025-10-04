 Mumbai Airport Customs Intercepts Over ₹1 Crore Foreign Currency; Two Arrested
According to officials, both seizures were based on specific profiling inputs. The concealment method used, stashing currency inside hand baggage, suggested an attempt to bypass detection systems.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Seized Foreign Currency

On Saturday, Mumbai Customs Zone-III conducted successful operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), intercepting two passengers carrying large amounts of undeclared foreign currency, totaling over Rs 1.07 crore. .

In the first instance, Customs officers intercepted a passenger scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi on flight 6E 1413. On examining his baggage, officials recovered foreign currency equivalent to Rs 53.68 lakh concealed inside a hand bag. The passenger was immediately placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In a separate case, another passenger bound for Fujairah on flight 6E 1501 was stopped for examination.Officers said they recovered foreign currency of the same value of Rs 53.68 lakh hidden in his hand luggage. This passenger too was placed under arrest under the Customs Act.

Customs authorities added that further investigation is underway to determine whether the cases are linked and to identify the source and intended destination of the seized currency.  

