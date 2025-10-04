Cyclone Shakti Triggers Coastal Alerts Across Maharashtra; IMD Warns Fishermen, Farmers To Stay Cautious

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. | X @ANI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Arabian Sea has churned up a new worry for Maharashtra’s coastal belt, with Cyclone Shakti forming and triggering alerts in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

IMD Issues Wind and Rain Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of strong winds ranging from 50–60 kmph lashing coastal Palghar between October 4 and 8, accompanied by rough seas and high waves. Fishermen have been strictly advised to stay ashore till at least October 5, while citizens have been urged to keep away from the shoreline for safety.

Rainfall Forecast for Palghar

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely in Palghar from October 4 to 7, with heavier showers expected on October 8. Weather experts, however, say the system is likely to weaken gradually after October 6 as it moves northeastward.

Farmers Issued Precautionary Advisories

Authorities have also issued advisories for farmers. They have been asked to secure young crops such as mango, chickoo, cashew, and banana with support sticks, delay paddy harvesting until after October 10, and rush perishable vegetables, fruits, and flowers to markets before the rains intensify.

Disaster Response on Standby

District administrations across the Konkan region have been directed to keep disaster response plans and relocation measures ready in case of emergencies. Officials have emphasized that the cyclone’s major impact is expected over Gujarat, but urged locals not to panic and to rely only on official weather updates.