Thane Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By Friends Over Dispute In Bhiwandi; 3 Arrested

Thane: A group of persons allegedly killed their 25-year-old friend after a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Three of the accused, who are brothers, have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday night at New Azad Nagar locality in Bhiwandi town, they said.

The victim and the accused were walking home when a quarrel broke out among them over a previous issue, following which they allegedly beat him to death, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem.

Based on a complaint by a family member of the victim, the police registered a case of murder against five persons and arrested three of them, the official said.

