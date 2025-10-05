 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing Construction; Check Out Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing Construction; Check Out Details

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing Construction; Check Out Details

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor construction is advancing, but Ahmedabad commuters face major traffic disruptions due to road and flyover closures for bridge segments and station pillars.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing Construction; Check Out Details | X|@JharkhandRail

Mumbai: The ambitious Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India's first bullet train project, is progressing rapidly, but commuters in Ahmedabad are facing significant traffic disruptions due to ongoing construction activities.

According to recent notifications from the Ahmedabad City Police, several key roads and flyovers are undergoing partial or complete closures to facilitate the installation of bridge segments and the construction of bullet train station pillars.

Key Road Closures and Diversions:

Sabarmati to Vatva Stretch: This section will remain partially closed until November 15, 2025, as construction crews continue installing bridge segments at the Cadila Bridge. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor will remain non-operational during this period, though normal traffic will be permitted at night on unaffected lanes.

FPJ Shorts
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH

Saraspur Area: A 500-meter stretch between RC Technical Institute and Faizan School is closed for the next three months to facilitate the construction of a bullet train station pillar.

Authorities have issued detailed diversion plans and urged residents to plan their travel accordingly. Despite these temporary inconveniences, officials reaffirmed that the bullet train project is progressing steadily, with an emphasis on safety and long-term infrastructure resilience.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3 Mahalaxmi Station Unveiled: First Inside Images Show Sleek Hub Connecting To Heart Of...
article-image

The project aims to drastically reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activities between the two cities. While the road closures are challenging for daily commuters, they are essential for the successful completion of this landmark infrastructure project.

Commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest traffic advisories and plan their routes in advance to minimize disruptions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Train Stops After Power Supply Fault Near Bhayandar, Commuters Forced To Walk On Tracks...

Mumbai Local Train Stops After Power Supply Fault Near Bhayandar, Commuters Forced To Walk On Tracks...

Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Mumbai Local Train: Central Railway Announces Night Block For Track Upgradation; Check Out Details

Mumbai Local Train: Central Railway Announces Night Block For Track Upgradation; Check Out Details

Travelling From Borivali To Navi Mumbai International Airport? Here’s The Complete Guide

Travelling From Borivali To Navi Mumbai International Airport? Here’s The Complete Guide

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing...