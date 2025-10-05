Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing Construction; Check Out Details | X|@JharkhandRail

Mumbai: The ambitious Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India's first bullet train project, is progressing rapidly, but commuters in Ahmedabad are facing significant traffic disruptions due to ongoing construction activities.

According to recent notifications from the Ahmedabad City Police, several key roads and flyovers are undergoing partial or complete closures to facilitate the installation of bridge segments and the construction of bullet train station pillars.

Key Road Closures and Diversions:

Sabarmati to Vatva Stretch: This section will remain partially closed until November 15, 2025, as construction crews continue installing bridge segments at the Cadila Bridge. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor will remain non-operational during this period, though normal traffic will be permitted at night on unaffected lanes.

Saraspur Area: A 500-meter stretch between RC Technical Institute and Faizan School is closed for the next three months to facilitate the construction of a bullet train station pillar.

Authorities have issued detailed diversion plans and urged residents to plan their travel accordingly. Despite these temporary inconveniences, officials reaffirmed that the bullet train project is progressing steadily, with an emphasis on safety and long-term infrastructure resilience.

The project aims to drastically reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activities between the two cities. While the road closures are challenging for daily commuters, they are essential for the successful completion of this landmark infrastructure project.

Commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest traffic advisories and plan their routes in advance to minimize disruptions.