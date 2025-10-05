Mumbai Metro 3 Mahalaxmi Station Unveiled: First Inside Images Show Sleek Hub Connecting To Heart Of SoBo; Check Out Visuals | X (@MumbaiMetro3)

Mumbai: The first interior images of the Mahalaxmi Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 (the Aqua Line) have been unveiled, showcasing a modern, world-class transport hub that blends functionality with elegant design. The station’s interiors reflect a sleek, minimalist aesthetic, polished marble walls, well-lit concourses, and stainless-steel fixtures give the space a clean, futuristic look.

The spacious platform area, visible in the newly released photos, is designed for smooth passenger flow, featuring wide walkways, escalators, digital signboards, and accessibility features. The gleaming floors and ambient lighting add a premium feel, marking a new chapter in Mumbai’s urban transit experience. The signage is bilingual (English and Marathi), ensuring inclusivity and ease of navigation for all commuters.

Mahalaxmi Metro Station – Your New Connection Hub! 🌉

Seamless travel on Metro Line- 3 with instant links to:



🚊 Western Railway – Nearby Mahalaxmi Suburban Railway Station

🚝 Monorail – quick transfer for wider city reach

✨ Nearby landmarks: Mahalaxmi Racecourse 🏇 & Haji Ali… pic.twitter.com/k3DKPLklYv — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 4, 2025

Strategically located, Mahalaxmi Metro Station is set to become a major interchange and connectivity hub. It links directly with the Western Railway’s Mahalaxmi suburban station and offers quick transfers to the Monorail, enhancing accessibility to central and southern parts of the city.

Beyond its transit significance, the station provides direct access to key city landmarks such as the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the iconic Haji Ali Dargah. Its placement makes it especially valuable for daily commuters, visitors, and tourists seeking seamless mobility across Mumbai’s expanding metro network.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) officials described the station as a “symbol of the city’s evolving infrastructure”, part of the 33.5-kilometer underground corridor connecting Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ, aimed at reducing road congestion and travel time.

As the Aqua Line moves closer to full commissioning, the unveiling of Mahalaxmi’s interiors offers a glimpse into Mumbai’s future, a city moving faster, cleaner, and more connected than ever before.