 Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Eight villages in Palghar district were chosen for the 'Beautiful Village Award' under the R R (Aaba) Patil Beautiful Village Award Scheme for 2023-24. Among them, Kurgaon gram panchayat was declared the most beautiful, winning ₹40 lakh at the district level and an additional ₹10 lakh at the taluka level, totalling ₹50 lakh.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: Kurgaon has been declared as the most beautiful village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, earning a total cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

Details

Eight villages in the district have been selected for the 'Beautiful Village Award' under the R R (Aaba) Patil Beautiful Village Award Scheme implemented by the state rural development department for the 2023-24 financial year, they said.

Among them, Kurgaon gram panchayat has been declared the most beautiful and honoured with Rs 40 lakh as the district-level winner and an additional Rs 10 lakh as the taluka-level winner, taking the total to Rs 50 lakh, a release from the Palghar Zilla Parishad said.

FPJ Shorts
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH
J&K: Locals Carry Auto Rickshaw On Shoulders After Key Bridge Gets Washed Away Due To Heavy Rains In Udhampur – Video
J&K: Locals Carry Auto Rickshaw On Shoulders After Key Bridge Gets Washed Away Due To Heavy Rains In Udhampur – Video

The awards were presented on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the 'Employment Fair and Service Fortnight, organised under the chief minister's 150-day action programme, it said.

The taluka-level winners, each receiving Rs 10 lakh are: Palghar-Kurgaon, Talasari-Amgaon-Achchad, Wada-Hamrapur, Vikramgad-Vasuri, Mokhada-Khodala, Vasai-Khanivade, Jawhar-Jhap, and Dahanu-Gholwad, the release said.

State Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, who felicitated the winning gram panchayats, said, "This initiative will inspire positive competition among villages, encouraging cleanliness, environmental conservation, sustainable development, and public participation."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Train Stops After Power Supply Fault Near Bhayandar, Commuters Forced To Walk On Tracks...

Mumbai Local Train Stops After Power Supply Fault Near Bhayandar, Commuters Forced To Walk On Tracks...

Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Mumbai Local Train: Central Railway Announces Night Block For Track Upgradation; Check Out Details

Mumbai Local Train: Central Railway Announces Night Block For Track Upgradation; Check Out Details

Travelling From Borivali To Navi Mumbai International Airport? Here’s The Complete Guide

Travelling From Borivali To Navi Mumbai International Airport? Here’s The Complete Guide

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions Announced Amid Ongoing...