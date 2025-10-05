Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured

Drunk Mumbai Driver Rams Car Into Police During Nakabandi, Three Injured | Representative Image/ Pexels

Mumbai, October 5: A 28-year-old businessman was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly rammed his car into a police barricade and injured two policemen and a civilian at a nakabandi point in Dadar. The shocking incident, captured on camera, has sparked outrage online.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as Ravtani, was driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred between 1:30 am and 3:30 am on Dr Annie Besant Road. The Dadar police were conducting their routine late-night checks when they noticed a speeding Honda City coming from Worli towards Bengal Chemicals around 2:45 am.

A police sub-inspector signalled the driver to stop. Instead, Ravtani accelerated, smashed through the barricades, and knocked down constables Lakish Jadhav and Satish Pagre. A civilian, Shreyas Haldankar, who had been stopped for a routine check, was also hit. All three sustained injuries to their legs and hands and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The beat marshals chased the car on a two-wheeler for nearly two kilometres before stopping it on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link,” a Dadar police officer told Hindustan Times. Despite the chaos, officers managed to apprehend Ravtani, who appeared visibly intoxicated. His blood samples were later collected for testing.

Investigations revealed that the accused runs a vehicle accessories shop in Grant Road. After closing for the day, he picked up his friend, Aman Gautam, and the two visited a pub in Juhu named Bar Bank. “Ravtani was so drunk he couldn’t recall where his friend got off,” the officer added.

The Dadar police have booked Ravtani under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rash and negligent driving, assaulting public servants, and endangering life.

The viral video of the accident shows the moment of impact, with officers being flung to the ground as the car speeds past. What should have been a quiet night of routine checks turned into a frightening reminder of how dangerous drunk driving can be, not just for those behind the wheel, but for those working to keep the city safe.