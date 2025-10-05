 Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured

Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured

A 28-year-old businessman was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly rammed his car into a police barricade and injured two policemen and a civilian at a nakabandi point in Dadar. The shocking incident, captured on camera, has sparked outrage online.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Drunk Mumbai Driver Rams Car Into Police During Nakabandi, Three Injured | Representative Image/ Pexels

Mumbai, October 5: A 28-year-old businessman was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly rammed his car into a police barricade and injured two policemen and a civilian at a nakabandi point in Dadar. The shocking incident, captured on camera, has sparked outrage online.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as Ravtani, was driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred between 1:30 am and 3:30 am on Dr Annie Besant Road. The Dadar police were conducting their routine late-night checks when they noticed a speeding Honda City coming from Worli towards Bengal Chemicals around 2:45 am.

Read Also
Mumbai Railway Accident: MSF Jawan Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Local Train
article-image

A police sub-inspector signalled the driver to stop. Instead, Ravtani accelerated, smashed through the barricades, and knocked down constables Lakish Jadhav and Satish Pagre. A civilian, Shreyas Haldankar, who had been stopped for a routine check, was also hit. All three sustained injuries to their legs and hands and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The beat marshals chased the car on a two-wheeler for nearly two kilometres before stopping it on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link,” a Dadar police officer told Hindustan Times. Despite the chaos, officers managed to apprehend Ravtani, who appeared visibly intoxicated. His blood samples were later collected for testing.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured
Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three Injured
Birthday Celebration In Prison! History-Sheeter Cuts Cake Inside Bengaluru's Central Prison; Viral Video Prompts Enquiry
Birthday Celebration In Prison! History-Sheeter Cuts Cake Inside Bengaluru's Central Prison; Viral Video Prompts Enquiry
Forgotten Money In Bank of India? Here's How To Claim It Back, Step-by-Step Guide Using UDGAM Portal & Branch Visit
Forgotten Money In Bank of India? Here's How To Claim It Back, Step-by-Step Guide Using UDGAM Portal & Branch Visit
Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast
Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

Investigations revealed that the accused runs a vehicle accessories shop in Grant Road. After closing for the day, he picked up his friend, Aman Gautam, and the two visited a pub in Juhu named Bar Bank. “Ravtani was so drunk he couldn’t recall where his friend got off,” the officer added.

Read Also
'Drunk' Police Officer Hits 2 Vehicles With His Car In Uttrakhand's Dehradun; Suspended - VIDEO
article-image

The Dadar police have booked Ravtani under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rash and negligent driving, assaulting public servants, and endangering life.

The viral video of the accident shows the moment of impact, with officers being flung to the ground as the car speeds past. What should have been a quiet night of routine checks turned into a frightening reminder of how dangerous drunk driving can be, not just for those behind the wheel, but for those working to keep the city safe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three...

Mumbai: 28-year-old Drunk Businessman Rams Into Police While Trying To Flee Nakabandi, Three...

Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

Thane Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By Friends Over Dispute In Bhiwandi; 3 Arrested

Thane Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By Friends Over Dispute In Bhiwandi; 3 Arrested

'Women Not Salaried Voters Bound To You': Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi Over...

'Women Not Salaried Voters Bound To You': Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi Over...

Mumbai: Special Corruption Court Acquits Junior Engineer In Bribery Case Over Hotel Repairs

Mumbai: Special Corruption Court Acquits Junior Engineer In Bribery Case Over Hotel Repairs