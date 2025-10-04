Mumbai Railway Accident: MSF Jawan Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Local Train

The MSF Jawan, Ganesh Jagdale |

A Maharashtra Security Force jawan reportedly died after falling from a moving local train due to overcrowding on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Jagdale, 31, who was posted at Dahisar City Police Station.

According to the railway police, after completing his night duty, Jagdale boarded a fast Churchgate-Virar local train from Dahisar station to his residence in Naigaon, Palghar at around 8:30 am on Friday. He was unable to enter the train due to the heavy crowd. However, in the rush, he fell onto the tracks between Malad and Goregaon stations and sustained serious injuries.

Declared Dead at Shatabdi Hospital

Jagdale was identified through his uniform and identity card. He had suffered a severe head injury and was bleeding profusely. The Railway Police admitted him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead. The Railway Police suspect that he died after falling from the moving train due to overcrowding, and an accidental death case has been registered at Borivali Railway Police Station.