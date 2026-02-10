Tragic! Dombivli Class 12 Student Falls From Mumbai Local Train After First Board Exam, Dies

Representational image

Dombivli: A tragic incident once again highlighted the dangers of overcrowded suburban trains after a Class 12 student from Dombivli lost his life on Tuesday morning while travelling to his examination centre.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the deceased has been identified as Soham Katre, a resident of Dombivli, who was on his way to appear for his first Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination. Soham had left home early in the morning to reach Manisha Vidyalaya in Kalwa, where his examination was scheduled.

However, the journey turned fatal when the local train he was travelling in reached the stretch between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. Soham was standing near the door of the crowded compartment when he allegedly lost his balance due to the heavy rush of passengers. He fell out of the moving train and sustained severe injuries.



Police officials reported to MT that the teenager died on the spot. The incident has sent shockwaves across the Dombivli area, especially as it occurred on the very day his Class 12 board examinations began.

31-Year-Old Falls From Crowded Local At Badlapur

This incident cames just days after a 28-year-old woman lost her life after falling while attempting to board a crowded suburban train during the morning rush hour at Badlapur station in Thane district.

According to the Kalyan GRP, the incident occurred at around 8.10 am. The deceased has been identified as Chetana Devrukhkar, who was travelling to her workplace in Thane. She was trying to board a moving train bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when she reportedly lost her balance and fell onto the platform.

Senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP said the woman suffered fatal injuries in the fall. Railway authorities registered a case of accidental death and initiated further formalities.

The incident once again highlights the risks faced by daily commuters who attempt to board or alight from overcrowded suburban trains during peak hours.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.i